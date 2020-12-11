Fang Fang, a k a Christine Fang, got close to several politicians, especially in the Bay Area, from 2011 to 2015, only to abruptly leave the country as the FBI was closing in. US officials believe China’s Ministry of State Security, its main civilian spy agency, sent her here to collect intelligence and gain influence with up-and-coming politicians.

Since Democrats dominate Bay Area politics, she focused on officials such as Swalwell, starting when he was a Dublin city councilman and continuing after he won election to Congress in 2012. She turned out to have a good eye for talent: The congressman became a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in 2015, getting the lead role in the subcommittee on CIA oversight.

Axios reports Fang had sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors; Swalwell won’t say whether he slept with the honeytrap. He interacted with her at a number of public events over the years, and she was a fundraising bundler for his 2014 re-election campaign. She even helped place an intern in his office.

– Read more at the NY Post

More than once, I’ve said “screw the Chinese communists.” Little did I know how closely Swalwell was listening. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 10, 2020

Standing by Swalwell, Pelosi says background check on every intern isn’t necessary

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s not concerned about Rep. Eric Swalwell’s ability to serve in Congress despite his past connections with a suspected Chinese spy.

She pushed back on GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy who has publicly questioned whether Pelosi knew of China’s alleged attempt to infiltrate Swalwell’s office when she appointed him to the House Intelligence Committee in January 2015.

Pelosi said GOP and Democratic leadership were briefed “at the same moment” in the spring of 2015 about a suspected Chinese spy targeting members of congress.

– Read more at Fox News

Adam Schiff Refuses To Disclose Why He Withheld Details Of Swalwell’s Relationship With A Chinese Spy From Intel Committee

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff did not respond to The Federalist’s questions about Intelligence Committee member and California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s position on the committee in light of recent news revealing Swalwell’s connections with a suspected Chinese spy.

When asked whether Swalwell’s position on the House Intelligence Committee would be tainted or compromised by his relationship with Christine Fang, a suspected spy for communist China, Swalwell’s office did not reply as of press time. According to a new report by Axios, Fang leveraged her position and connections in California’s Bay Area for years to gather intelligence on Democrat politicians and government officials.

Schiff’s office also did not respond when asked if he previously knew about Swalwell’s involvement with Fang or if he was briefed about Swalwell’s relationship with Fang.

– Read more at The Federalist