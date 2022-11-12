Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) was projected to lose reelection in the race for the Nevada governor’s mansion, making his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the first candidate to knock out a Democratic incumbent in a gubernatorial race this cycle.
The Associated Press called the race for Lombardo shortly before 9 p.m. ET. Sisolak had conceded in a statement before the call was made.
“While votes are still coming in — and we need every ballot tallied and every voice heard — it appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning,” he said.
Lombardo had hammered Sisolak over crime during the fiercely fought race, echoing a strategy used by Republicans across the country in the lead-up to Nov. 8.
Additionally, the Republican seized on concerns over skyrocketing inflation and the possibility of a major recession. He was endorsed by former President Trump, who campaigned for him and GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt in Las Vegas over the summer.
Lombardo’s win could end up being the biggest bright spot for his party in the Silver State.
Laxalt currently holds a slim lead over Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, though her allies expect her to overtake him as more votes come in. Meanwhile, three Democratic House incumbents won their respective races in Nevada, while in the secretary of state race, GOP candidate Jim Marchant was expected to lose to Democrat Cisco Aguilar.
© © 1998-2022 WNCN, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
I am really worried about the Senate race with all of the voter fraud. I believe the fix is in against Laxalt.
According to the latest statistics 8542 more people voted for Senator than the Governor in Nevada. Who takes all the time to vote and does not cast a ballot for all the Candidates? Like In Arizona I smell a problem with corrupted mail in votes like in the 2020 race where tons showed up in the mail with just Joe Biden’s name on them with no vote cast for any other candidate. There are still a few hundred thousand to count so if this number balloons to enough difference to let the Dems steal another Senate Seat, then every mail in ballot should be verified by phone to see if it was validly cast or not, or if the people were even alive or still lived in the state.
As a Nevadan I am rejoicing over Sisolak’s departure. That idiot tried to mimic Newsom wherever possible.