(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis Public Schools’ contract with a teachers union says that white teachers will be laid off or reassigned outside of seniority order before “educators of color” if Minneapolis Public Schools needs to reduce staff.

The clause was part of the deal struck by the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and MPS on March 25 to end a 14-day teacher strike affecting 29,000 students.

Alpha News reported the story and a partial screenshot of a contract.

“Past discrimination by the District disproportionately impacted the hiring of underrepresented teachers in the District, as compared to the relevant labor market and the community, and resulted in a lack of diversity of teachers,” the agreement says.