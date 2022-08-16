(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis Public Schools’ contract with a teachers union says that white teachers will be laid off or reassigned outside of seniority order before “educators of color” if Minneapolis Public Schools needs to reduce staff.
The clause was part of the deal struck by the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and MPS on March 25 to end a 14-day teacher strike affecting 29,000 students.
Alpha News reported the story and a partial screenshot of a contract.
“Past discrimination by the District disproportionately impacted the hiring of underrepresented teachers in the District, as compared to the relevant labor market and the community, and resulted in a lack of diversity of teachers,” the agreement says.
The clause aims to ensure a diverse teaching population and positions in specific programs that are hard to fill and require special certifications like speaking multiple languages.
“Teachers working in the following programs may be exempted from district-wide layoffs outside of seniority order to remedy the continuing effects of past discrimination, ensure continuity of instruction to students at these sites based on the difficulty in filling vacancies at these sites with staff who are appropriately licensed, certified, and bi-literate in the appropriate language,” the contract says.
Exemptions include the following programs:
- Racially isolated schools with the greatest concentration of poverty (a state designation lasting for three years).
- Montessori schools.
- Immersion.
- Native and Heritage language literacy programs.
- Grow Your Own, a student-to-teacher pipeline.
- Teachers who are members of populations underrepresented among licensed teachers in the district.
- Alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, and Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities programs.
The agreement says that if a non-white teacher is subject to excess, or reducing positions in a school, then MPS must excess a white teacher with the “next least” seniority.
“Starting with the Spring 2023 Budget Tie-Out Cycle, if excessing a teacher who is a member of a population underrepresented among licensed teachers in the site, the District shall excess the next least senior teacher, who is not a member of an underrepresented population,” the agreement reads.
Those people are just totally CRAZY!
Let’s see how this works. Keep the teachers with the least experience, the least abilities and the least knowledge to provide the children the least education. Got it
Talking about systemic racism, and the total batred of the white people, this is just going way to far, next thing you know they will start talking about starting up slavery programs where the white people will be total slaves. I can see this coming under the current administration as they have shown total hatred 9f the white people. I already see signs all over saying white people need not apply. This is systemic racism all the way around, soon only black people will be getting all the jobs and getting everything handed everything, they already have all this black privilege and their reparations in the form of welfare. Now the black teachers are getting all the teaching jobs, yes this is systemic racism in a bundle
It would seem that the first time a white teacher of long standing is fired, one hell of a law suit will ensue for discrimination, and win.
Talk about racism. Why don’t they lay off teachers based on their IQ scores. That wouldn’t be racist. Or would it?
Years ago, that was called “discrimination, “racism”….. I guess it’s OK nowadays as long as it’s done to white people.
I was censored by msn for saying that is racist. Now what would happen if we said fire poc first. ??