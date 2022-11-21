The top Republican in the House of Representatives has vowed to keep several Democratic lawmakers off of congressional committees if he is elevated to speaker by his caucus.
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” the bans would apply to Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA).
“One thing I said from the very beginning, Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the public sector,” McCarthy, 57, told host Maria Bartiromo, referencing the Bay Area representative’s alleged relationship with a Chinese spy.
The discussion on removing Democrats from committees starts at the 8:30 mark.
Big deal. There won’t be ANY democraps chairing committees.
‘Bout time. Congress has always its share of bigots of various ilks among its ranks, they made no bones about their opinions but did manage to keep themselves in check, something know as civility. However, the crop that has flourished along with wokeness has no such compunctions concerning civility or decorum and they flaunt it. Never has such vitriol, hate and suggestions of violence been so openly embraced by members of Congress. There is nothing diplomatic in the in the antisemitism spewed by several of its members, calls for violence against supporters of one party that reaches all the way to Justices of the Supreme Court is tolerated by the highest ranking elected officials. Some have needed a taking down a peg or two and what McCarthy intends is a good start!
McCarthy needs to remove all the squad from all committees. Too bad he can’t remove all the demonrats from Congress
Can’t happen soon enough.
Bounce the whole pile of them.
People who hate America shouldn’t hold any office in our government.