The top Republican in the House of Representatives has vowed to keep several Democratic lawmakers off of congressional committees if he is elevated to speaker by his caucus.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” the bans would apply to Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

“One thing I said from the very beginning, Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the public sector,” McCarthy, 57, told host Maria Bartiromo, referencing the Bay Area representative’s alleged relationship with a Chinese spy.

