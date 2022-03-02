Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., called for Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Plan and eliminate the filibuster in a progressive response to the State of the Union on Thursday night.
Tlaib was representing the Working Families Party, which she described as “a voice for the multiracial working class” as she called for a unified progressive Congress.
“Imagine a government where corporate donors don’t drive healthcare, climate, education and poverty policies. Where the working families call the shots,” she said. “It’s time we had a majority in Congress to fight for us — A Working Families majority.”
A Working Families majority, she continued, would work with Biden to guarantee healthcare as a basic right, make life-saving medicine affordable, make abortion care a fundamental right, address rising housing costs and “transform our broken immigration system.”
She said that Build Back Better is a key part of the agenda as it would lower prescription drug costs, provide affordable childcare and free education, build affordable housing, invest in renewable energy and create green jobs.
“No one fought harder for Biden’s agenda than progressives,” said Tlaib. “But two forces stood in the way: A Republican Party that serves the rich and powerful. And just enough corporate-backed Democratic obstructionists to help them succeed.”
Tlaib railed against the influence donors have over some elected officials, saying that “disproportionate representation in the Senate distorts the democratic will of the people” while taking aim at the filibuster.
“The filibuster continues to be used to block action to end inequality and injustice in our country. We must abolish it in the Senate, like the House did decades ago,” she said.
She also called on Biden to take further actions to enact a progressive agenda such as canceling student loan debt, banning fossil fuel drilling and mining on federal lands and making more Americans eligible for federal benefits.
Tlaib called on Americans to vote to elect a Working Families majority and prevent Republicans from gaining control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.
“We must connect on the dreams we have for our children and the hopes we have for our communities,” she said. “When we connect with one another we can outwork the hate and show the people who want to ensure we never have a seat at the table that we aren’t going anywhere.”
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“Tlaib railed against the influence donors have over some elected officials, saying that “disproportionate representation in the Senate distorts the democratic will of the people” while taking aim at the filibuster.”
As in George Soros?
AND SINCE most dem operatives, are the ones MILKING IT IN by the millions, from those pacs and lobbyiests, WHO THE HELL IS SHE to say “WE need to be a working class govt”..
SHE WOULDN’T KNOW what the hell working class is, even if someone FORCED HER TO live in an amish community for a month…
that needs to be a republican election commercial
Tlaib: “People love you and you win. And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Mama, look you won. Bullies don’t win.’ And I said, ‘Baby, they don’t, because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the mother***er.’”
Another reason why she now is a single mom with no prospects of marriage, and no prospects of another failed impeachment, who is raising a son to be as potty mouthed as one human being bully without the power to back it up can get.
Try building your marriage back better and give your psychologically abused son a chance to be a real American man. Those dreams of yours and hopes for our children are the nightmares of a Jew hating Palestinian who loves her hate more than she loves her children. No, WE THE PEOPLE will not turn the USA into a failed state of Hamas. Go back to Palestine where your own misogynous people gave birth to your evident American misandry.