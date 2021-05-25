The FBI is investigating a suspicious package, filled with white powder and bearing an image threatening violence, that arrived at Republican Sen. Rand Paul’s home in Kentucky Monday.

On the outside of the envelope was a picture of a bruised and bandaged Paul with a gun to his head and a threat printed beneath it: “I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherf——”

Paul in 2017 was assaulted by his neighbor, Rene Boucher, while doing yard work. Boucher badly injured the senator, breaking five of his ribs. and eventually pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.

I have been targeted multiple times now, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to advocate for violence against me and my family! https://t.co/WhTtswUI91 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 25, 2021

I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. https://t.co/e1rQ6uwPdf — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 24, 2021