The FBI is investigating a suspicious package, filled with white powder and bearing an image threatening violence, that arrived at Republican Sen. Rand Paul’s home in Kentucky Monday.
On the outside of the envelope was a picture of a bruised and bandaged Paul with a gun to his head and a threat printed beneath it: “I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherf——”
Paul in 2017 was assaulted by his neighbor, Rene Boucher, while doing yard work. Boucher badly injured the senator, breaking five of his ribs. and eventually pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.
I have been targeted multiple times now, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to advocate for violence against me and my family! https://t.co/WhTtswUI91
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 25, 2021
I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. https://t.co/e1rQ6uwPdf
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 24, 2021
How sad that we have gotten to such a point in this country. Leftists—this is all on you. Unchecked violence, the encouragement of riots under the name of protests, smear campaign against the police, etc. And then we have such estimable member of Congress like Maxine Waters encouraging violence against Conservatives—yet she wanted additional security on her plane trip to Derek Chauvin’s trial. And how about the foul language that has been directed at Trump? Come to find out, Obama resorted to his street language in a tirade against Trump in a gathering with some of his donors a while back.
What a stellar performance by you all.
The FBI is investigating the threat against Rand Paul? The FBI is a joke. The corrupt FBI does nothing about the violence from antifa and blm. The FBI is nothing more than the Gestapo / Stasi. Look what the FBI did to Trump. I wouldn’t trust the FBI / Christopher Wray as far as a one day old baby can throw a baseball.
Don’t say that because I think a one day year old baby can throw a baseball a lot further than Dr. Fraudi on the opening day of the Nationals Season!!
I hope Rand is packing heat.