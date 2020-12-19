More reaction is coming in response to a new flavor of Ben & Jerry’s – but it’s not for the flavor or the texture.

As reported Monday by One News Now, Ben & Jerry’s has announced a new flavor of ice cream that pays tribute to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The vegan ice cream is called “Change the Whirled,” a nod to Kaepernick’s protests of police officers and their treatment of minorities.

Some people are applauding the partnership – but not Randy Sutton, a retired police lieutenant and founder of Law Enforcement News Network (LENN).

“I was pretty disgusted by it,” says Sutton. “Colin Kaepernick has called for the defunding and actual abolition of police departments, which is such a radical, ridiculous idea. And now you have corporate America, in the form of Ben & Jerry’s, not only taking up his cause but enriching him as well. To me, it’s pathetic.”

Ben & Jerry’s says a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the new flavor will go to Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights” organization.

“My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free,” Kaepernick said in a statement shared on CNN.

But Sutton argues that when police departments are defunded, those in the black community are the ones who are most affected.

“The reality is that law enforcement cares more about the black community than Colin Kaepernick ever did – and they put their lives on the line every single day to show it,” the retired police officer emphasizes.

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.