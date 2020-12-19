As reported Monday by One News Now, Ben & Jerry’s has announced a new flavor of ice cream that pays tribute to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The vegan ice cream is called “Change the Whirled,” a nod to Kaepernick’s protests of police officers and their treatment of minorities.
Some people are applauding the partnership – but not Randy Sutton, a retired police lieutenant and founder of Law Enforcement News Network (LENN).
“I was pretty disgusted by it,” says Sutton. “Colin Kaepernick has called for the defunding and actual abolition of police departments, which is such a radical, ridiculous idea. And now you have corporate America, in the form of Ben & Jerry’s, not only taking up his cause but enriching him as well. To me, it’s pathetic.”
Ben & Jerry’s says a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the new flavor will go to Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights” organization.
“My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free,” Kaepernick said in a statement shared on CNN.
But Sutton argues that when police departments are defunded, those in the black community are the ones who are most affected.
“The reality is that law enforcement cares more about the black community than Colin Kaepernick ever did – and they put their lives on the line every single day to show it,” the retired police officer emphasizes.
Vegan ice cream? What will these loons think of next? I propose cheeseburger ice cream. Doesn’t that make as much sense?
Good old Ben and Jerry’s supports Colin Kaepernick, who supports Castro, Che Guevara and “cops are pigs”. That says it all about Ben and Jerry. Oh, how I love communist sympathizers. Send all of these Kaepernick sympathizers to North Korea. North Korea will be a “perfect utopia” for these “deep thinkers”. The “intelligentsia”, who totally lack “intelligence”.
#GoWokeGoBroke
The cries of oppression by millionaire athletes, who have no qualms making millions more by shilling for a shoe manufacturing company whose shoes are made in a country that uses child and slave labor, ring hollow, as does their support for a Marxist organization that climbs over thousands of dead bodies to reach the one body killed by law-enforcement.