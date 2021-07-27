America bashing has become the favorite pastime of the far left. So-called progressives who, in reality, are Marxists, excoriate America as a nation founded by white men for white men. They even reject the Declaration of Independence, labeling it a racist document. These ideologically blind politicians claim our country is guilty of systemic racism and perpetuating “white privilege.” According to them, Black Americans are still in bondage in the United States.

U.S. Reps. Maxine Waters and Cori Bush have added their voices to the chorus of leftists spreading this absurd and divisive nonsense. In his Independence Day address, President Joe Biden — mumbling and stumbling through the cue cards prepared by his puppet masters — agreed with Waters and Bush. Ironically, there is a sense in which Biden and company are right. A lot of Black Americans are still in bondage, but not to slavery or to white Americans. Rather, they are repressed by hypocritical politicians who shackle them for life to the socialist government programs of a nanny state.

Claims of systemic racism are so patently absurd and blatantly at odds with reality that it would be easy to disregard them as the rantings of ill-informed people who don’t know better. But that would be a mistake because Waters and Bush are not ignorant. Rather, their rantings are the result of hubris and hypocrisy. They know their claims are false, divisive and destructive. They are intended to be.

In our pluralistic nation, we need elected officials who are committed to uniting diverse people. We don’t need politicians who use their positions of influence to sow discord, distrust and hatred. Dividing the American public into warring tribes based on race, gender and other factors helps no one except, of course, America’s enemies and the Marxist politicians who exploit Black Americans for their own nefarious purposes and power.

Here are a few pertinent but inconvenient questions that Americans with a more accurate grasp of reality should ask Waters, Bush and their fellow travelers on the far left: If you, as Black women, are still in bondage as you assert, and if America is guilty of systemic racism, how did you manage to win seats in the U.S. House of Representatives? If you are oppressed as you contend, how is it that American taxpayers — many of whom are white and living from paycheck to paycheck — pay you an annual salary of $174,000 and allow you to retire with a lifetime pension of 80% of your salary, or $139,200? There are a lot of Americans — many of them “privileged whites” — who would gladly trade paystubs with you poor oppressed Marxist politicians any day.

Further, if America is guilty of perpetuating white privilege, why does our nation now have the most diverse Congress in its history? If Black Americans are still in bondage as you alledge, how is it the percentage of congressional seats they hold equals their percentage of the U.S. population (13%)? If ours is a racist nation, how did the Civil Rights Act of 1964 pass and why did more than 600,000 Americans — most of them white — die in the Civil War to end slavery?

If America is guilty of systemic racism, how is it we elected a Black president — Barack Obama — and a mixed-race vice president — Kamala Harris? Neither of these minority candidates could have been elected without the support of white voters who, to date, are still the majority voting bloc in America? Claims by Marxist politicans that America is guilty of systemic racism are patently false and those who proffer such fictitious accusations are guilty of hubris and hypocrisy.

Oliver L. North is a combat-decorated U.S. Marine, No.1 bestselling author, and founder and CEO of Fidelis Publishing LLC and Fidelis Media LLC. Find out more about him at www.olivernorth.com. David Goetsch is a Marine Corps veteran, member of the Florida Veteran’s Hall of Fame, professor of business, Christian counselor, and author of 77 books. Find out more about him at www.david-goetsch.com. Order their new book, “We Didn’t Fight for Socialism,” at Unisonbooks.com or Amazon.com.