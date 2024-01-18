(The Center Square) – One-third of Americans say that President Joe Biden is guilty of corruption and should be impeached, including some Democrats, according to a new poll.

The Center Square Voter’s Voice Poll found that 34% of likely voters say “Joe Biden is guilty of corruption and should be impeached.” An additional 35% said it’s not clear if the president did anything wrong but that a Republican-led House investigation into the president should continue.

Among Democrats, 40% of those surveyed said that “Joe Biden is innocent” and that “the investigation should be stopped immediately.” But the same number of Democrats, 40%, said they’re not clear about the allegations but the investigation should continue, and 9% said he is guilty and should be impeached. Another 8% said they were unsure either way.

The “true independents,” which are independents that made clear they do not lean to the right or left, are suspicious as well. The survey found 28% say Biden is guilty and another 35% are unsure and want the investigation to continue.

The results suggest House Republicans’ ongoing impeachment inquiry has broad backing among Americans, even roughly half of Democrats.

That investigation has revealed a steady stream of evidence to back allegations that the Biden family and associates brought in more than $20 million from overseas entities in China, Russia, Ukraine and more.

House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who is helping lead the investigation, argues that the president’s son, Hunter Biden, used his father to make deals around the world.

To what degree the president was aware and involved is the center of the investigation now. Checks released by the committee show $240,000 from the Biden family to the president, though the reason for that payment remains unclear.

Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers testified that Biden’s Department of Justice improperly interfered in the investigation, preventing a search on the president’s residence and delaying the investigation until the statute of limitations for one potential charge on Hunter Biden expired.

Hunter Biden also faces criminal tax and gun-related charges.

Democrats in Congress have said the investigation is a political stunt and Joe Biden himself has denied the allegations on multiple occasions.

The ongoing allegations may be partially to blame for the president’s struggling approval rating. The Center Square’s same poll found that 59% of surveyed likely voters disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president with 58% disapproving of the job he is doing handling the economy, a reliably key issue for voters.

The survey found that 21% of voters cited “government corruption” as a top 3 issue for them, higher than other issues like national security or health care access but lower in importance to voters than illegal immigration or economic issues.

The survey was conducted in conjunction with Noble Predictive Insights at the beginning of January querying 2,573 Americans, with a roughly even number of Democrats and Republicans.