(The Center Square) – One-third of Americans say that President Joe Biden is guilty of corruption and should be impeached, including some Democrats, according to a new poll.
The Center Square Voter’s Voice Poll found that 34% of likely voters say “Joe Biden is guilty of corruption and should be impeached.” An additional 35% said it’s not clear if the president did anything wrong but that a Republican-led House investigation into the president should continue.
Among Democrats, 40% of those surveyed said that “Joe Biden is innocent” and that “the investigation should be stopped immediately.” But the same number of Democrats, 40%, said they’re not clear about the allegations but the investigation should continue, and 9% said he is guilty and should be impeached. Another 8% said they were unsure either way.
The “true independents,” which are independents that made clear they do not lean to the right or left, are suspicious as well. The survey found 28% say Biden is guilty and another 35% are unsure and want the investigation to continue.
The results suggest House Republicans’ ongoing impeachment inquiry has broad backing among Americans, even roughly half of Democrats.
That investigation has revealed a steady stream of evidence to back allegations that the Biden family and associates brought in more than $20 million from overseas entities in China, Russia, Ukraine and more.
House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who is helping lead the investigation, argues that the president’s son, Hunter Biden, used his father to make deals around the world.
To what degree the president was aware and involved is the center of the investigation now. Checks released by the committee show $240,000 from the Biden family to the president, though the reason for that payment remains unclear.
Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers testified that Biden’s Department of Justice improperly interfered in the investigation, preventing a search on the president’s residence and delaying the investigation until the statute of limitations for one potential charge on Hunter Biden expired.
Hunter Biden also faces criminal tax and gun-related charges.
Democrats in Congress have said the investigation is a political stunt and Joe Biden himself has denied the allegations on multiple occasions.
The ongoing allegations may be partially to blame for the president’s struggling approval rating. The Center Square’s same poll found that 59% of surveyed likely voters disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president with 58% disapproving of the job he is doing handling the economy, a reliably key issue for voters.
The survey found that 21% of voters cited “government corruption” as a top 3 issue for them, higher than other issues like national security or health care access but lower in importance to voters than illegal immigration or economic issues.
The survey was conducted in conjunction with Noble Predictive Insights at the beginning of January querying 2,573 Americans, with a roughly even number of Democrats and Republicans.
If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, smells like a duck it usually is a defecating demonic democrat duck/dodger. If it fulfills over 300 biblical prophesies at must be a Messiah. Looking at Joe’s legions of lies that define his plethora of political prevarications as his native tongue, he most certainly has fulfilled more of the prophesies of an American Anti-Christ than any kind of American savior, a living example of a fallen American Consumer who reflects the very image of the Great Consumer of Souls, embraced by Saul Alinsky, Obama’s mentor, now passed on to the Biden crime family, who once come unto power began consuming our wealth and our souls into fallen images of Hunter Biden’s worst performances.
“Lest we forget at least an over-the-shoulder acknowledgment to the very first radical: from all our legends,(Our Party), mythology, and history (and who is to know where mythology leaves off and history begins or which is which), the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom – Lucifer” – Alinksy, whose spirit even after death now rules as the political puppet masters that control an entire Whitehouse Staff, confirmed by the polled 78% of Americans who have seen the truth and listened to their consciences, the very vehicle Gods uses to speak to mankind to expose and reveal the unfit to those who are American worthy.
Saul Alinsky”s Doctrine: 8 steps to topple a nation and create a socialist state
1) Healthcare — Control healthcare and you control the people.
2) Poverty — Increase the Poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live.
3) Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.
4) Gun Control — Remove the ability to defend themselves from the Government. That way you are able to create a police state.
5) Welfare — Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income).
6) Education — Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children learn in school.
7) Religion — Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools.
8) Class Warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take (Tax) the wealthy with the support of the poor.
AND all of the above, the DEMS Have most assuredly done!
“Only 22% Of Likely Voters Confident Biden Is Innocent Of Corruption Allegations” (most of these likely voters senile or illegal immigrants)
That means that 88% of voters think that the treasonous, lying, destructive, puppet president Joe Beijing Biden is guilty of corruption.
I wonder, WHO the heck are those 22% who believe he Is NOT GUILTY are??
They are the diehard dependency democrats who sell their right and abiltiy to govern their own lives,,, like Essau sold his birthright for a bowl of porridge.
Most/All politicians are likely guilty of SOME form of corruption! It goes across ALL PARTIES! The ‘trick’ is picking the one that is least corrupt! [IMO Trump is the most corrupt of those politicians widely known. Biden likely ISN’T ‘white as the driven snow’ either.]
Ol Dave, with all due respect it seems you have been hibernating for the past 3 years. Apparently you are not aware of the “Big Guy” kickbacks, or the fact that this miscreant has never had a real job, but has strangely enough accumulated multiple millions of assets during his political career. Trump was a billionaire before even entering politics. There doesn’t seem to be a corruption contest here.
Ol Dave, has either been under a rock or he is a Democrat Party’s “useful Idiot” and believes the treasonous, lying, unethical, destructive Democrats political propaganda and their fabricated political charges against Donald Trump.
Former Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth
about her orchestrate and fabricated President Trump’s impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
If the disgraceful, unethical Democrat Party brings an allegation that Donald Trump is a turtle, then to to the Democrat Party’s useful idiots, they believe that he is a turtle. No Proof Required.
This investigation for an impeachment of Slo Joe/Joke is a waste of time and money (our money). Slo Joe may be impeached by the House where a simple majority is needed. Then the case goes to the Senate for actual conviction, where a 2/3 majority is needed. THAT WILL NEVER HAPPEN given the current party mix. Having said that, I too would like to see Slo Joke removed from office and it will probably happen in November. We can hope and pray that is the decision of the American people.
Impeachment is the inevitable double edged political sword. I really hope Joe Biden is the democrat nominee in November. I don’t think he has any chance of being elected (unless the dems have created a whole new mechanism for cheating on the vote). If he were to be impeached we don’t know if the replacement democrat nominee would be as much of a sure (losing) thing.