Former President Donald Trump has filed suit against CNN for defamation, according to a Bloomberg news service report. It said the ex-president claims the cable news network has escalated a campaign of libel and slander against him because it fears he’ll run for re-election in 2024.

News reports from various wire services say Trump is seeking at least $475 million in damages.

Former president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation on Monday, seeking $475 million in punitive damages and claiming that the network had carried out a “campaign of libel and slander” against him.

Trump claims in his lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., that the network had used its influence as a leading news organization to defeat him politically.

CNN declined to comment on the case.

