(The Center Square) – Harriet Hageman has a nearly 30-point lead against incumbent Liz Cheney in the Republican primary race for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat, a poll from the University of Wyoming found.

The poll by the university’s Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC) surveyed 562 likely GOP voters in the state and was conducted between July 25 and August 6. The poll’s margin of error was four points.

Almost 28% of respondents favored Cheney, while 57% favored Hageman. Anthony Bouchard had almost 2% support.

“The race for the Republican nomination appears to be a referendum on Cheney, as it usually is when an incumbent seeks reelection,” Jim King, a political science professor at the university, said in a statement.

Cheney is seeking a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, but has faced criticism from fellow Republicans over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump as well as her role on the January 6 committee. Hageman has been endorsed by Trump.

Almost 98% of Democrat respondents who said they would vote in the GOP primary backed Cheney.

“Given the unique attention this race is receiving, and the accompanying increases in voter registration and potential party switching, we decided to field this survey to a random sample of all Wyoming residents on cellphones and landlines and work to identify likely voters in the GOP primary,” WYSAC Director Brian Harnisch said. “When looking only at residents who say they are Republican and likely voters in the primary, we actually see Hageman leading by roughly 50 points.”

Wyoming’s Republican primary is set for next Tuesday.