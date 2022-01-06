In an address delivered as part of a commemoration of the anniversary of the protest in which demonstrators entered the Capitol building, interrupting the counting of electoral votes, Kamala Harris included Jan. 6 as one of three dark days in American history.

“Certain dates echo throughout history,” Harris said. “Including dates that instantly remind all who have lived them where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault. Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendar but a place in our collective memory. Dec. 7, 1941, Sept. 11, 2001, and Jan. 6, 2021.”

Harris, who was vice president-elect and a sitting senator at the time, said Thursday that the rioters that day sought to attack “the institutions, the values, the ideals that generations of Americans have marched, picketed, and shed blood to establish and defend.”

“On Jan. 6 we all saw what our nation would look like if the forces who seek to dismantle our democracy are successful: the lawlessness, the violence, the chaos,” she continued.

Biden bashes Trump, pushes federal election bill on Capitol riot anniversary

Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took turns slamming the rioters while pushing the sweeping legislation during remarks in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall, which is located between the building’s central Rotunda and House chamber.

“Our darkest days can lead to light and hope,” the president said.

“[From] Pearl Harbor came the triumph over the forces of fascism, from the brutality of Bloody Sunday on the Edmund Pettus Bridge came historic voting rights legislation. Now let’s step up, write the next chapter in American history, where January 6 marks not the end of democracy, but the beginning of a renaissance of liberty and fair play.”

