In an address delivered as part of a commemoration of the anniversary of the protest in which demonstrators entered the Capitol building, interrupting the counting of electoral votes, Kamala Harris included Jan. 6 as one of three dark days in American history.“Certain dates echo throughout history,” Harris said. “Including dates that instantly remind all who have lived them where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault. Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendar but a place in our collective memory. Dec. 7, 1941, Sept. 11, 2001, and Jan. 6, 2021.”
Harris, who was vice president-elect and a sitting senator at the time, said Thursday that the rioters that day sought to attack “the institutions, the values, the ideals that generations of Americans have marched, picketed, and shed blood to establish and defend.”
“On Jan. 6 we all saw what our nation would look like if the forces who seek to dismantle our democracy are successful: the lawlessness, the violence, the chaos,” she continued.
– Read more at Fox News
In her remarks on the one-year anniversary of January 6th, Kamala Harris compares the day to Pearl Harbor and 9/11. pic.twitter.com/TI17jNfDfo
— MRCTV (@mrctv) January 6, 2022
Kamala compared Jan6 to the attack on Pearl Harbor and the Twin Towers.
Fear-baiting and truth-twisting at its finest.
— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 6, 2022
Biden bashes Trump, pushes federal election bill on Capitol riot anniversary
Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took turns slamming the rioters while pushing the sweeping legislation during remarks in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall, which is located between the building’s central Rotunda and House chamber.
“Our darkest days can lead to light and hope,” the president said.
“[From] Pearl Harbor came the triumph over the forces of fascism, from the brutality of Bloody Sunday on the Edmund Pettus Bridge came historic voting rights legislation. Now let’s step up, write the next chapter in American history, where January 6 marks not the end of democracy, but the beginning of a renaissance of liberty and fair play.”
– Read more at the NY Post
Related Story: Jan. 6: Trump hits back, saying Biden trying to ‘further divide America’ to distract from failures
Related Story: Schumer tries to use Jan. 6 to overturn the filibuster
They always overreach.
If they really want a political event to compare it to try the Boston Tea Party and then think about what happened next.
THat’s because UNLIKE YESTERYEAR, they have NO FEAR of us dragging them out of office, and stringing them up, for a good public tarring and feathering…
The Redcoats didn’t have any fear of the patriots who dumped the tea in the harbor either.
Democrats keep bloviating about an insurrection that was merely a mild riot to the others staged all over the country in 2020 by the Democrat operatives such as BLM and ANTIFA with the blessing of many in Congress, one of whom moved on to higher office. The President got one thing right but unfortunately aimed it at the wrong political faction, his renaissance of liberty and fair play needs to be taken to heart by the liberal and woke factions of his own party and Democrats as a whole!
The only thing January 6th had in common with Pearl Harbor is it became the great awakening to the fact this nation had real enemies ready willing and able to kill us to get what they wanted. The only pearls of wisdom this Democrat diva of division Harbors for America is found within the oysters of spit that come right out of her mouth that she spits in our non-socialist American faces.
“the rioters that day sought to attack “the institutions, the values, the ideals that generations of Americans have marched, picketed, and shed blood to establish and defend.” ,,WHAT? First they were not rioters but demonstrators who sought to re-establish those freedoms and honest elections now under attack by Democrats, but like Kamala, forgot that no marching or picketing ever won meaningful American freedom, because this tree of American Liberty can only be refreshed with the blood of its tyrants and patriots which leaves socialist traitors like Kamala unqualified to instruct anyone. Just how long has Kamala’s family been in the good old USA that qualifies her to lecture Americans about the sacrifices THE PEOPLE have had to make to secure the very freedoms Kamala, Pelosi and Biden now seek to destroy? Maybe 15 minutes?
There’s another tie.. THE WAY THEY TREAT those from the 6th, is WORSE than how we treated Japanese americans, after pearl!
You gotta have a hell of an imagination to make such a comparison. But you consider all of the ridiculous references they made to Trump. The more shock value they can attach to a statement, the better they like it. They think they are exalting themselves when they do this, but in fact, they diminish themselves in a big way.
The more this stooge opens her mouth the more we can see just how stupid she really happens to be. What’s really sad for this country is that she holds the office of vice president, and should the senile Biden kick off she would be president. If that doesn’t scare the hell out of every citizen in this country then nothing will.
And We The People compare the 2020 election fraud to 911. Only this time we were attacked by domestic terrorists.
Ohh… I love this… the useless mother dog wasn’t even there…. she showed up later to cast a vote…. I’m …SURE…. she had…NO… knowledge that the “mostly peaceful protest” was going to happen. This entire farse is so obscenely evil and just permeates with stanch it stinks on ice. Even the libtards know it’s all BULL EXCREMENT… because of the pact they made with satan… they’ll …NEVER… admit it.
Kamel is a pathetic creature isn’t she?
The ‘only’ insurrection that occured was on November 3, 2020 when the American Presidential Election was stolen by fraud and a senile, diaper-wearing, sociopathic traitor was installed in a puppet government that does not answer to the American People. The day the Constitution was trampled on and America was lost…
So the dems are calling Jan. 6th as bad as Pearl Harbor. If that were actually true, then what should we call the summer of 2020 where antifa and blm rioted, looted, burned businesses down, beat and killed a much higher number of people by far than Jan. 6th to the tune of more than 2 BILLION DOLLARS of destruction. This all happened and the liberal lapdog media and their democrat cohorts never opened their mouth about all of those cities that each had millions of dollars in damages. No arrests were made because the dems would have turned them out of jail as quickly as they were arrested. So to all of the democrats who are SO UPSET ABOUT JAN 6th, WHERE WERE YOU IN THE SUMMER OF 2020???
WAKE UP AMERICA AND USE YOUR VOICES AND VOTES TO ELIMINATE THESE POLITICIANS WHO ARE USING JAN 6th TO GO AFTER DONALD TRUMP!!!
kamalama hashish and joe biteme are soul-less humanoids devoid of any consideration for the vile slime they utter. They are puppets for globalists who want to destroy America by infusing it with division, lies, corruption, marxism, socialism, anarchy, atheism, pro-jihad, racism, and every other cancer against freedom and the Principles of The Constitution. They and all of their kind have reserved seats in Hell, up close to the Flames… May they be seated sooner than later.
Just when I thought it impossible to come up with lies any bigger than they’ve already told, they prove me wrong again.
If you’ve not read “1984” by George Orwell, you might want to. There’s a scary comparison to what we’re seeing today, unfolding before our eyes.
Every word out of the mouths of these corrupt, lying, hateful, bigoted, racist DemonRats is pure evil.