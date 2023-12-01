Police State GOPUSA Staff | Dec 1, 2023 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 19 votes. Please wait... Share:
I’m revolted, angry & scared watching how the combined forces of Dem Party politicians, globalists, Socialists / Marxist, corrupt public unions & Corp media have banded together to obtain dictatorial control of USA.
This is the actual insidious conspiracy, not J6, that American citizens must recognize, confront & somehow eradicate.
A political conspiracy is one that allows DOJ & judges to not only endlessly persecute Trump but also obtain personal private info as way to intimidate the millions of people who supported him on Twitter.
A political conspiracy was the Dem Party using covid to violate states election laws & create a chaotic situation whereby no one could verify election integrity re: unsupervised drop boxes, universal mailed ballots, unverifiable voters & vote counts for weeks after election.
A political conspiracy is the Dem Party & it’s collaborators infiltrating the J6 protests against what multi millions of us believe was election fraud & cover up.
It was Dem Party collaborators like Ray Epps, undercover FBI, antifa & BLM in the crowd who instigated the break in at Capitol that basically ended up being a walking tour.
What I don’t understand is why there are no patriotic constitutional lawyers & judges willing to stop the tyrannical takeover of America by the Dem Party & their collaborators.
Because they fear trying to stand up to the state, will likely get THEM beat down by the mob?