Phillip Adams, the former NFL cornerback-turned-suspect in a South Carolina shooting that left five people dead, including a beloved doctor, shocked those who knew him with his actions.

York County authorities identified Adams as the man behind the gruesome rampage in Rock Hill on Wednesday evening but had yet to come up with a motive. Police said Adams turned the gun on himself, and authorities who were negotiating with him trying to get him out of a house where he was hole up found his body early Thursday.

Those who knew Adams described him as “lost without football.”

– Read more at Fox Sports