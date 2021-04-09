Phillip Adams, the former NFL cornerback-turned-suspect in a South Carolina shooting that left five people dead, including a beloved doctor, shocked those who knew him with his actions.
York County authorities identified Adams as the man behind the gruesome rampage in Rock Hill on Wednesday evening but had yet to come up with a motive. Police said Adams turned the gun on himself, and authorities who were negotiating with him trying to get him out of a house where he was hole up found his body early Thursday.
Those who knew Adams described him as “lost without football.”
– Read more at Fox Sports
It would be interesting to see Adams’ post-mortem brain tissue. It’s possible he received too many head butts during his football career. Repeated concussions can damage the brain permanently. The NFL would be dead as a doornail if BLM ever started describing it as mostly black gladiators risking injury for mostly white audiences but since BLM doesn’t care about thousands of blacks killing each other annually, they’re sure not going to close the taps on a system making multimillionaires out of blacks with a narrow talent.
Wonder why Adams was not credited with being Black…?
IF ITS Black, latino or arab, no matter what “THEY Won’t find a motive”.
IF its white, the motive will always be “RACIST!”
Seems that whenever a white shooter kills blacks the article starts with “ a white…….”. But when I first saw this article there was no mention of “black” nor “white victims”. It was only when I saw the pics later did I fill in the blanks.