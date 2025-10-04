(The Center Square) – The ongoing government shutdown will span at least five days as U.S. senators depart for the weekend after voting down both short-term funding options for the fourth time in a row.

Once again, only three Democratic senators supported the Republican funding stopgap as well as their own party’s. The Senate will vote again on both bills Monday.

“Four times Senate Democrats have voted to shut down the government,” Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., posted on X. “They have abandoned their responsibility and chosen politics above the American people.”

Republicans’ Continuing Resolution, which already passed the House, would extend government funding for seven more weeks, buying time for lawmakers to finish properly funding the federal government via the 12 annual appropriations bills.

Democrats argue this proposal would “gut” health care because it fails to address the expiring COVID-19 era enhanced Obamacare Premium Tax Credits. Their counterproposal includes a permanent extension of the enhanced PTC and other partisan policy riders, costing up to $1.4 trillion.

“Congress can’t wait until December to extend ACA enhanced premium tax credits,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., posted on X after the Friday vote. “Insurance companies are setting rates now for the November 1st open enrollment period. If we don’t act, premiums will be unaffordable and millions more will be kicked off their health insurance.”

The two sides show no signs of folding. Democratic leaders are refusing to provide the necessary votes for Republicans’ CR unless Republican leaders at least sit down with them to negotiate on health care policy, but the GOP is insisting that they will only do so after the government re-opens.

“Once we get the government open, then we can talk about the issues that Democrats are raising,” Thune said on the chamber floor. “But we can’t do that while they’re holding the federal government hostage to their partisan demands.”

Rather than grant concessions, Republicans are hoping that enough rank-and-file Democrats will fold as the shutdown continues and pressure mounts. One Republican senator called on Democrats Friday to “end the political idiocy.”

The political stakes are especially high for Democrats, given that thousands of federal workers could be permanently furloughed. The Trump administration has instructed federal agencies to consider eliminating certain positions during the shutdown, consistent with applicable law.