House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won’t say if she intends to keep her leadership post if Democrats maintain control of her chamber in next month’s midterm elections.
She previously promised to step down as speaker at the end of the current Congress, but some fellow lawmakers say she’s likely to switch gears if the House remains in Democrats’ hands.
“I’m not talking about that. I’m here to talk about how we win the election,” Pelosi said when asked about her plans Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”Pressed on the matter, Pelosi insisted, “I’m not here to talk about me.”
Republicans are widely expected to win control of Congress in the upcoming elections.
But some Dems think Pelosi, 82, could remain Speaker if their party manages to hold onto their House majority.
“If she wins, she stays,” retiring Rep. Ron Kind of Wisconsin said earlier this month. “If she doesn’t, I think there will be a serious discussion as far as what succession looks like then.”
In recent months, Democrats have been taking a beating on economic issues in particular.
But Pelosi said Sunday that the pundits have it wrong.
“The fight is not about inflation. It’s about the cost of living,” she said, going on to tout recently passed Democratic policies like reducing prescription drug costs.
The lawmaker seemed to concede her party has a messaging problem.
“When I hear people talk about inflation … we have to change that subject,” she said.
Pelosi repeated her recent talking points on the matter.
“The European Union, the U.K., the British, have higher inflation rates than we do here,” she said.
“The Republicans … have no plan for lowering the cost of living or helping with inflation,” Pelosi added.
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“Pelosi: ‘The Fight Is Not About Inflation. It’s About The Cost Of Living’”
Elte Democrat, Nancy Pelosi Says, ‘ Its not this, its thata.! that’s causing the pain.!
you are a idiot to the tenth power. hopeful your days as speaker are numbered.
” Pelosi: The fight is not about ‘ Inflation, ” Its about the ‘ Cost of Living.. ”
Democrat Speaker, democrat, President Joe Biden, Nancy, –
” Your mother was a Mare and your father was a donkey and your their obvious offspring. ” Author Unknown
It’s not the inferno of hades, it’s just the flames!
“joe23006 on 8:51 am October 24, 2022
It’s not the inferno of hades, it’s just the flames! ”
From The book, ” Two Treatises and a letter concerning Tolerance ” John Locke,”
Page # 199, Secondly, i answer,… ” Great mistakes in the ruling part , many wrong and inconvenient laws, and all the slips of human frailty, will will be born without mutiny OR MURMER But if a long string of abuses, prevarications,and artifices, all tending the same way, make the design visible to the people, and they cannot but feel what they lie under, and see whither they are going ; it is not to be wondered, that should then rouse themselves, and endeavor to put the rule into such hands which may secure to them the ends for which government was at first erected; …”
Semantics. Point your fingers like the scare crow from OZ.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi really needs to retire and go eat all that ice cream in her home freezer. She will not have to worry about a brain freeze either, it’s been DEAD the last ten years or so.
Hey Nancy Perloser. You make me laugh with pity. Inflation = Cost of Living. ECO101.
Sounds like Pelosi and Biden went to AOC class of Economics.
I don’t think any of the three know what Economics is. If they did they wouldn’t be gubment “workers”.