WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back Tuesday on the decision by San Francisco’s conservative Catholic archbishop to deny her Communion over her support of abortion rights, saying she respects that people have opposing views but not when they impose them on others.
The California Democrat says she comes from a large family with many members who oppose abortion. “I respect people’s views about that. But I don’t respect us foisting it onto others.” Pelosi added, “Our archbishop has been vehemently against LGBTQ rights. In fact he led the way in an initiative on the ballot in California.”
Pelosi made her comments on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” In a letter last week to Pelosi, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said he would refuse her Communion after she vowed to codify into law the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion. That legislation passed the House but died last week in the Senate.
Pelosi said women and families need to know this is about more than abortion. “These same people are against contraception, family planning, in vitro fertilization. It’s a blanket thing and they use abortion as the front man for it.”
Cordileone has said he told Pelosi that she must either repudiate her support of abortion rights or stop speaking publicly about her Catholic faith. In a separate letter to church members, he said he had asked several times to meet with Pelosi but that her office didn’t respond or told him she was busy.
“After numerous attempts to speak with her to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, and the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that the point has come in which I must make a public declaration that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion,” Cordileone wrote.
Over the past year, Cordileone has been among the most outspoken U.S. bishops advocating that Communion be denied to President Joe Biden and other politicians who support abortion rights.
However, each bishop has authority in his own diocese on this matter, and the archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, has affirmed that Biden is welcome to receive the sacrament there.
No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Richard Durbin of Illinois, who has been denied Communion for years by his Springfield, Illinois, diocese due to his abortion-rights views, voiced support Tuesday for Pelosi. “I still believe that the authorities in the church believe that we have issues that can only be decided by our own conscience and not by some bishop’s conference,” Durbin told reporters.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Places
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“saying she respects that people have opposing views but not when they impose them on others” ,,,this from the harpy who has attempted to impose her views on all of America, up to and including two false impeachments.
John 14:6 – “ Jesus saith to him: I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No man cometh to the Father, but by me. If you had known me, you would without doubt have known my Father also.”
Not know the father or respecting his creative will, according to Nancy, none come into this life through the womb but through her and her crippled corrupted gate keepers of American life, whose concepts of destroying American families and the concepts of earthly father, have succeeded in driving out the concepts of heavenly father from the American psyche leaving nobody safe from destruction.
Mathew 23:28 – “ Wherever there is a carcass, there the vultures will gather.” – along with another crisis opportunity for vote grabbing through social division of husband from wife, child from a loving birthing mother. Pelosi and her “God’s will” denying cluster of vultures now gather to devour our American innocence in the womb, just like they have without the womb in the corruption of our American laws and our very American souls, not to the edification of our Creator, but the edification to themselves as the new creators and deciders of who lives or dies, who is created or destroyed. Even 65 million destroyed is not enough to feed these vulture’s insatiable appetite for evil.
VVhite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back Tuesday on the decision by San Francisco’s conservative Catholic archbishop to deny her Communion over her support of abortion rights, saying she respects that people have opposing views but not when they impose them on others…..” WHat , Pray-Tell, Is the democrat ,Socialist, Communist Party of America trying to do but Impose Abortion on others who don’t agree with her party on the Issue of ” Abortion. “
“I respect people’s views about that. But I don’t respect us foisting it onto others.”
Oh that’s rich! This evil, vile woman cares nothing about views that she does not agree with, and her party is all about forcing their beliefs onto others. The day she assumes room temperature will be a great day for the nation (the sooner the better).
Hey fool, if you do not like following rules do not belong. The church has its rules so either follow them or leave. Same goes without saying if you do not like the USA, leave.
Why is it that only your rules must be followed without question, like your minions.
Same applies to the House of Representatives where rule breaking Impeachment mad Pelosi never followed the rules, not even the rules of ruling. She never belonged, just begat more corruption than even what she aborted.
“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back Tuesday on the decision by San Francisco’s conservative Catholic archbishop to deny her Communion over her support of abortion rights, saying she respects that people have opposing views but not when they impose them on others.”
In Earthly matters, that is the pot calling the kettle black. What else Mrs Pelosi needs to understand is that God does not allow hers, nor anyone else’s, views to be foisted upon Him. He has established guidelines by which the inhabitants of Earth are expected to live in order to be in union with Him. Mrs Pelosi characterizes herself as a devout Catholic; therefor, she should understand that the Archbishop is acting as the spokesman for God and that he is representing the highest authority known to mankind.
You can’t serve two Masters, Nancy—you’re going to have to choose.
Son Of Thunder, your right, either Nancy Pelosi is a Catholic and follows the teachings of her religion or she’ she’s not a Catholic. Nancy Pelosi, it seems, wants it both ways,” Be reasonable, Do it my way.” Nancy tells everybody including the Catholic church.
It’s difficult to beat the thirst for blood of the Pro Death Democrat.
she disagrees with the church on those views, well then she also disagrees with the lord god.
She sounds like one of those restaurant style church goers who see the menu to pick from or the all you can eat buffet where you take this but not that! Unfortunately for those it is prix fixe with the menu already determined by the Chef!