DENVER (KDVR) — A private security guard thought to have been contracted through Pinkerton by 9NEWS is the suspect in custody after a fatal shooting near the Denver Art Museum just after a rival-rally group protest was dispersing on Saturday.

A “Patriot Muster” rally for a ‘far-right’ militia group and a “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive” hosted by Denver Communists, Denver-Boulder Socialist Revolution and other groups, according to its Facebook page, had just ended at Civic Center Park when officers in the area radioed that shots had been fired around 3:30 p.m.

A video by Brian Loma via TMX.news captures the shooting from a distance and the aftermath of the suspect being arrested.

A man was on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived at the scene between the Denver Art Museum and the Denver Public Library, Denver Division Chief Joe Montoya said.

Authorities provided aid until the victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after.

Two suspects were taken into custody following the shooting. Montoya said only one remained in custody and police later said he is a private security guard with no affiliation to Antifa. Two guns and a mace can were retrieved at the scene, Montoya said.

“A private security guard who was hired by 9NEWS is the suspect detained by DPD,” KUSA reported. “The 9NEWS producer is no longer in police custody and is not a suspect.”

NEW: Denver Dept of Excise and Licenses confirms “there is no record for an active licensed security guard now or ever for an individual named Matthew Doloff or Dolloff. If he was operating as a security guard, he was in violation of the law”. More tonight on @CBSDenver at 10p pic.twitter.com/mFAYXZ1er5 — Andrea Flores (@AndreaFloresTV) October 11, 2020

Denver police said Denver Sheriff, Arapahoe County Sheriff and Douglas County Sheriff officers were present for the protest and the shooting.

