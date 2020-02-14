WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors have declined to charge former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, closing an investigation into whether he lied to federal officials about his involvement in a news media disclosure, McCabe’s legal team said Friday.
The decision resolves a criminal investigation that spanned more than a year and began with a referral from the Justice Department’s inspector general, which said McCabe repeatedly lied about having authorized a subordinate to share information with a newspaper reporter for a 2016 article about an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
McCabe’s lawyers said in a statement they were told in a phone call and letter that the case is closed and “no charges will be brought against him based on the facts.”
© 2020 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
The Department of NO Justice is at it again. This is a disgrace. No one in Washington DC (District of Criminals) ever goes to jail. Our Country is going down the sewer in a fast moving whirlpool of corruption.
I think because he has become a useful critter for the DOJ but protecting him by doing this. There had been rumors before that he was “helping” the DOJ if you had been keeping up with this information.
Old days he would probably be invited to a neck tie party along with Comey. Wonder what they have to do to get ANY jail time.