Two men with hammers smashed display cases and fled with four watches, an iPad and three cellphones from a T-Mobile outlet in Pasadena on Monday night, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery, police Lt. Anthony Burgess said.

Two men, one wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt and the other a light-colored sweatshirt, entered the store in the 1200 block of North Lake Avenue shortly after 6:20 p.m., he said. After smashing display cases and stealing the electronics, they ran south on Lake Avenue.

Police set the estimated the value of the stolen electronics at $5,000.

It wasn’t clear if the Pasadena robbery is tied to at least three other similar robberies Monday night in the San Fernando Valley. The LAPD doesn’t release the name of businesses, but did say the businesses hit were cellphone stores.

Three men with a hammer showed up about 7:40 p.m. at a cellphone store in the 21800 block of Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills.

LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said the men stole several cellphones and ran. No one was injured. It doesn’t appear that they used the hammer.

She said those same suspects also hit two other businesses.

One was a cellphone store in the 18200 block of Sherman Way in Reseda. She said one of the suspects used a hammer to smash the glass front door, which was locked. The suspects stole several cellphones, then ran, Aguilar said.

© Copyright (c) 2021, Daily Breeze, All Rights Reserved

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.