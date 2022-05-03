The Hempfield School District issued a statement Friday apologizing for what has been described by several media outlets as an after-school drag show that was held by the Gay Sexuality Alliance Club at Hempfield High earlier in the week.

The district said Friday in a message posted to its website that it was “made aware of a serious situation that took place at the high school on Monday, April 25, after school hours.”

The event reportedly featured dancers in “tight-fitting and revealing clothing with exposed buttocks,” LancasterOnline reported.

The district said in its statement that it was made aware of photos and videos of the performance and that it immediately began an investigation.

“First and foremost, the administration team apologizes to students, parents and the community on behalf of those involved in this event,” it said. “We are appalled at what took place and in no way condone this type of activity in our schools. Neither the dress of the invited guests nor the performance was appropriate in our school setting.”

The district said that it was “taking the incident seriously.”

LancasterOnline reported that Meridith Hilt posted about the event in a community Facebook group. The site said that Hilt said that her concern had nothing to do with the sexual orientation of those involved but that said she had an issue with the performance.

“It has nothing to do with them as an LGBT community,” she told the site. “It wouldn’t make a difference to me if it was a woman doing this. It’s irrelevant that they are drag queens. It’s the type of performance at a school.”

Hilt, who reportedly has two children in the district, told LancasterOnline that the exposed buttocks and types of dances are not what she would consider appropriate for the age group.

But another parent of children in the district, Melissa Taylor, told the site she believes parents whose children were not in the group should not involve themselves with what occurred.

“All they are doing is hurting the kids in that club and the teacher,” she told LancasterOnline. “If your kids aren’t involved and you’re not giving your permission, why are you getting involved?”

The school reportedly told parents that an “unnamed individual” has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation takes place.

