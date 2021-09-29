Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller went viral on social media for blasting the military’s leadership during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Now, he has been sent to the brig, in simpler terms, military jail.

“All our son did is ask the questions that everybody was asking themselves, but they were too scared to speak out loud,” Scheller’s father, Stu, said, per Fox News. “He was asking for accountability. In fact, I think he even asked for an apology that we made mistakes, but they couldn’t do that, which is mind-blowing.”

Scheller’s parents spoke to Laura Ingraham last night.

As previously reported by Human Events News, Scheller posted a video to Facebook following the suicide bombings that killed 11 Marines, one Army Green Beret and one Navy corpsman, along with several Afghani citizens.

In the video, Scheller, who wore his service uniform, challenged his chain of command and demanded accountability from senior leaders on the situation in Afghanistan.

“I want to say this very strongly,” Scheller said in the video. “I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders: I demand accountability.”

He called on Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David H. Berger, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

“I’m not saying we need to be in Afghanistan forever, but I am saying, did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, ‘Hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone?'” Scheller asked “Did anyone do that? And when you didn’t think to do that, did anyone raise their hand and say, ‘we completely messed this up?'”

Scheller released several more videos until he was eventually told to stop posting to social media in general, which he ignored.

He seemingly realized that his last post could result in a trip to the brig.

“What happens when all you do is speak the truth and no one wants to hear it. But they can probably stop listening because I’m crazy right?” Scheller wrote at the end of the post. “Col Emmel please have the MPs waiting for me at 0800 on Monday. I’m ready for jail.”

Scheller is currently in “pre-trial confinement,” a spokesperson for Training and Education Command said.

“The time, date, and location of the proceedings have not been determined. Lt. Col. Scheller will be afforded all due process,” the statement continued.

