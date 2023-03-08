Panic! A.F.Branco | Mar 8, 2023 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 6 votes. Please wait... Share:
The Jan. 6 Commision was a con and deception orchestrated and fabricated by the disgraceful Democrats and their RINOs with the intent to discredit President Donald Trump and try to find some BS charge they could pin on him to keep him from running for president again.
We all know the disgraceful, dishonest, treasonous characters of RINO Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff and the rest of the hateful never Trumpers.
Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.
Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. RINO
Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.
Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.
Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. RINO
Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
Elaine Luria, D-Va.
Jamie Raskin, D-Md.
Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.
Note: All dishonest Democrats and two disgraceful dishonest Democrat RINOs.
On the other hand, if all of the liars in DC were to be silenced, nothing but crickets would be heard afterwards.