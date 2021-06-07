PANIC!! Michael Ramirez | Jun 7, 2021 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 22 votes. Please wait... Share:
OH NO…… No more illegal immigrant votes, no more voting multiple times, no more printing fake votes, no more dead people votes.
How will the dishonorable, dishonest, unethical, immoral, destructive socialist Democrat Party ever win any elections??
Messes up your motto doesn’t it—we can’t beat if we can’t cheat.
The SDP (Socialist Democrat Party) and their dog on a leash (MSM) are trying to make cheating legal. If the unconstitutional bill passes, it will be tied up in court until it is declared as such. The federal government does not have the right according to the constitution to determine how elections are held. It is one of the rights reserved to the states.