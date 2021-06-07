Israel’s political leaders in the Knesset are attempting to form a “unity” government among numerous political factions but that plan is being viewed as a naked attempt to shove aside the country’s long-serving prime minister.

Political opponents of Benjamin Netanyahu are hoping for a quick vote in the Knesset to approve a newly-announced coalition government and formally end his 12-year rule. That major political change would come after the prime minister, dogged by corruption charges, has failed to form a coalition after several weeks of trying.

Meanwhile, The Associated Press reports that opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, have announced a deal to form a new government and muster a majority in the 120-member Knesset. The coalition’s makeup is problematic, consisting of eight parties from across the political spectrum, including right wingers previously allied with Netanyahu, center-left parties, and even an Arab faction.

Reacting to Israel’s newest political moves, Mike Pompeo told Fox News that creating unity with Arab parties and hard-right parties will be “really difficult” to pull off.

“And that’s not good,” the former secretary of state advised. “It’s not good for the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

David Rubin, an Israel-based national security analyst, tells One News Now that Bennett leads the Yamina Party, which means “to the right” in Hebrew.

“And unfortunately he seems to be going to the left,” Rubin complains. “He is forming a coalition which will have a majority of its members from left-wing parties.”

What is uniting the Knesset members is their opposition to Netanyahu and their determination to end his political career, Rubin advises. That determination is demonstrated, he adds, by Bennett’s party holding only six of 120 seats yet he is on track to become prime minister for two years as part of the plan.

Gordon Klingenschmitt, a former military chaplain, has been observing Israel’s politics and says Bennett ran on a conservative platform that included supporting Netanyahu.

“Instead he did an about face,” he says of the Yamina leader, “and now he is basically giving control of the government to the liberals with the exchange that Bennett becomes prime minister.”

“I hope that whatever government ultimately forms — that’s the Israeli’s business,” Pompeo told Fox News, “they’ll continue to build out on what we did, which really created more peace, more prosperity, and indeed more stability in the Middle East.”

