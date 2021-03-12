It didn’t take long for team-left to move from COVID-19 stimulus to gun reform.
The House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday to expand background checks on anyone trying to purchase firearms in efforts to ramp up gun control measures.
“This bill is a critical step toward preventing gun violence and saving lives,” Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA), who sponsored the measure, said.
The legislation, titled the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, passed 227-203, receiving eight republican votes for and one democrat vote against, the Epoch Times reports. Five republicans co-sponsored the bill as well.
Who voted for this gun control bill? Check the roll call here.
According to a summary, the legislation will “utilize the current background checks process in the United States to ensure individuals prohibited from gun possession are not able to obtain firearms.” Right now, any firearm purchased at a store or online must go through a background check and has to involve a licensed firearm dealer. The new bill would require background checks for private sales as well.
The House separately passed another gun control measure, introduced by Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), which extends the window for background checks from three days to ten, giving law-enforcement more time to review individuals before they can purchase guns.
Democrats have long advocated for stricter gun control measures. Despite the Second Amendment, they want to make it tougher for citizens to exercise their right.
Republicans, however, have urged that these gun control measures ultimately won’t make Americans safer the way team-left says they will.
“The idea that this is going to make us safer is laughable,” Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill) said. “Criminals looking to get their hands on firearms to use in crimes are not going to submit to background checks. Only law-abiding citizens will follow the law. This is a back door means of setting up a national registry of firearms something I completely oppose.”
She added that there are “enough gun laws” but we need to “make sure the laws we have are enforced.”
“We need better enforcement, not more laws,” she said. “Instead of passing terrible legislation like H.R. 8, we need to do a better job of providing law enforcement agencies with the resources they need to enforce existing gun laws.”
By, By Second Amendment, the communists are confiscating everything we have. The Democrat communist party, one of the great names, in the destruction and fall of the United States of America. The hammer and sickle is here in America. Good by freedom!
Signing a law and implementing it are two different things… unless the communist occupiers think they can kill over 100 million of us…and they themselves will escape being killed… it will never happen.
Based on everything we’ve see thus far, I think most gun owners will simply hand them over. Our side likes to talk a lot, but we’re very short on action. And now, the scenario that has played out in EVERY OTHER COMMUNIST TAKE-OVER is about to play out here. You think they wouldn’t disappear tens of millions of people? That’s EXACTLY what has happened, historically, when these authoritarians take control.
Democrat controlled Detroit “has the highest murder and violent crime rate of any major city in the country.” Democrat Party controlled Chicago has the country’s most gun laws and the most restricting gun laws in the country.
But Chicago the 2nd most gun murders and shooting in the country. In 2014, Chicago racked up a total of 16 murders in just one weekend.
Why is it that no Democrat politicians ever mention:
I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a) Black males make up about 6% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders and 55% of all robberies in the U.S... Every year there are ~6,000 African-Americans men, women and children killed and 95% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
How many bodies do you have to step over to get to the one that you think is important only because a White police officer was involved?
2019 data:
Deadliest Cities in America (cbs 2019)
City Rate per 100,000
1. St. Louis, Missouri 60.9
2. Baltimore, Maryland 51
3. Detroit, Michigan 51.0
4. New Orleans, Louisiana 35.1
6. Memphis, Tennessee 28.5
7. Dayton, Ohio 26.4
8. Shreveport, Louisiana 26.4
9. West Palm Beach, Florida 25.7
10. Washington, D.C. 22.8
11. Richmond, Virginia 22.6
12. San Bernardino, California 22.5
13. North Charleston, South Carolina 22.2
14 (TIE). Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 22.1
14 (TIE). Buffalo, New York 22.1
16. Chicago, Illinois 20.7
In 2015, Barack Obama was in office and Gerry Brown was Governor of California, a state that has had the above mentioned universal background checks and registration AND a ten day waiting period.
None of this made a whit of difference when an illegal immigrant who had been previously deported, was a diagnosed schizophrenic, and a felon was in possession of a stolen .40 Caliber handgun that was originally issued to a federal agent. It is a safe bet to assume background checks would not have prevented this individual, Jose Zarate, from using that stolen gun and shooting Kate Steinle in the back as she walked with her family on a pier in San Francisco.
One might assume that Mr. Zarate is in prison for those multitudes of crimes including manslaughter, but they would be wrong. Instead, the trial focused on Ms. Steinle’s family’s White Privilege, and Mr. Zarrata’s immigrant status. He was given a suspended sentence and released from jail after serving only a few months. He was released, not deported back to Mexico, released back onto the streets of California.
From this instance and others, I have come to the opinion that liberal politicians and gun control advocates are not at all concerned about limiting gun crimes or any other criminal activity. They fear only one thing and that is Patriotic Americans, and they will do whatever is in their power to condemn and control us.
For evil to prevail, good men must do nothing.
Update, The federal prosecutor eventually caught up with Zarate and he is currently serving time for gun charges in Federal Prison. You can thank Donald Trump for that.
well….
Until biden pardons him anyway.
pardon… nothing… make him part of the communist occupiers administration.
I can just picture all the gang members lining up to get their “back-ground check” so they can carry their stolen gun.
Phew! What a relief. Now the 99.4% of gun owners who would NEVER have any intention of breaking any laws are not a threat to American liberal/communists. And it likewise seems to reason (per left wing mad hatter logic) the black-lives-don’t-necessarily-matter thugs will not be killing each other in their democrat sanctuary cities at the rate of tens of thousands each year. All because law abiding citizens will not have guns?
The twenty-seven words of the Second Amendment are ALL that stand between Freedom and Tyranny. Without those twenty-seven words, America ceases to exist.
this conflict with our own government is not going to end well!
GUN CONTROL… AGAIN? (he asked incredulously)
A better plan would be
FIREARMS TRAINING K-12!
Teach everybody everything there is to know about all types of weaponry, what damage they cause and how to safely handle them.
Even starting the next school year, high school graduates could walk off the stage with a diploma AND A CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT!
The Military and Police would have fully trained marksmen.
With ever increasing numbers of the population being armed, the criminal element will slip back into the shadow and never return.
ALL crimes from petty crimes to rapes and Murders will drop.
Overbearing attitudes will fade and People will be more CIVIL to each other.
The NEED for large police departments will fade as the crime rates drop.
The ONLY DOWNSIDE would be the LOSS OF POWER THROUGH FEAR BY THE LEFT .
The operative word has always been “Control” – just ask Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Kim, Chavez, Maduro, Castro, et al.
While expanded background checks are OK, they aren’t the answer to the real problem!! The problem is that the level of sanctity of Life is challenged by abortion! Some women are stressed out when they find themselves pregnant and the law tells them it legal to abort/kill their previously conceived child [meeting the definition of MURDER]. When others become stressed out they draw the incorrect connection that it’s OK for them to kill whatever/whoever stresses them [kids, co-workers, strangers, etc]
Gun control only disarms the victims. The liberal “solution” is to disarm all those who have never committed a crime. The only ones left armed will be criminals and the government, but that would be redundant…
First, the fence, Then, permanent NG in DC. Now, stricter gun control. Next?