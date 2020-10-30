Owned by China! A.F. Branco | Oct 30, 2020 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.6/5. From 11 votes. Please wait... Share:
And yet the Democrat FOOLS still want this corrupt, disgraceful, dishonorable, dishonest, demented puppet as their misleader. But not to worry if (God forbid) Biden gets elected he won’t be President for very long. He will be declared mentally unfit and you will have a racist, radical, Liberal, corrupt, disgraceful, dishonorable, dishonest Camel Harris as your misleader. 🙁 🙁 🙁