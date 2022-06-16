Up, up, up! Michael Ramirez | Jun 16, 2022 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 2 votes. Please wait... Share:
It might come back to bite you in the a**, Joe.
It has already come back to bite the treasonous Democrat Party and their puppet president.
With all of this deliberate overspending and giving away of TRILLIONS of dollars, the Democrat party orchestrate and fabricated this economic disaster in order to try and make everybody dependent on this Socialist Democrat Party.
But the treasonous, Socialist Democrat Party’s coup (a sudden and illegal seizure of power) has come back to bite them.
Even die hard Democrats are deserting this treasonous, Socialist Democrat Party.