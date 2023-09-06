(The Center Square) – House Oversight Committee James Comer, R-Ky., announced Tuesday he is sending six subpoenas as part of an investigation into allegations of the Biden administration’s interference into the case of Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

Comer made the announcement, saying he is subpoenaing U.S. Secret Service agents, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and employees at the agency.

“The Department of Justice initiated the Biden family coverup and now DHS under the leadership of Secretary Mayorkas is complicit in it,” Comer said. “Investigators were never able to interview Hunter Biden during the criminal investigation because Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the planned interview. This is just one of many examples of the misconduct and politicization during the Department of Justice’s investigation.”

DHS oversees the Secret Service.

The subpoenas are part of a broader investigation into the interference into the Hunter Biden case. Hunter Biden faces tax and gun-related criminal charges for which a court hearing is set. He also faces more allegations of helping coordinate an international “bribery scheme” using his father, President Joe Biden, to rake in millions of dollars from nations adversarial to the U.S.

Two IRS whistleblowers testified before Congress over the summer that the U.S. Department of Justice interfered in their investigation of Hunter Biden in what they considered an improper and unusual way.

“The Oversight Committee – along with the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees – is seeking interviews with key witnesses, including employees at the Secret Service,” Comer said. “The Department of Homeland Security is obstructing our investigation by muzzling the Secret Service from providing a response to Congress. The American people deserve transparency, not obstruction.”

Comer, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., sent a letter to the Secret Service in June wanting answers to allegations that the Secret Service may have helped interfere into the investigation into Hunter Biden.

“Specifically, the Committees seek to examine whistleblower claims that on December 7, 2020, a whistleblower was informed ‘that FBI headquarters had notified Secret Service headquarters, and the Biden transition team, about IRS CI’s plan to interview Hunter,’” the letter said. “The whistleblower added, ‘this essentially tipped off a group of people very close to President Biden and Hunter Biden and gave this group an opportunity to obstruct the approach on the witnesses.’”

Comer said the Secret Service was willing to comply with the letter’s request for interviews, but that DHS blocked it.