A non-profit organization aligned with House Democrats is set to spend $20 million on a voter registration and grassroots mobilization campaign ahead of next year’s elections.

House Majority Forward said in a Sept. 5 news release that the multi-million dollar investment will include a “comprehensive, data-driven approach to registration and mobilization efforts in communities across the country” and will focus on young voters and those in black, Latino, Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Native American communities.

Additionally, the non-profit is inventing in a “comprehensive operation” aimed at mobilizing both newly registered and “less reliable voters,” and its programming will “prioritize outreach to communities of color as well as youth, with an emphasis on college campuses.”

The organization said it plans on investing in multiple regions across the country, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Iowa, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, New York, and more.

“House Majority Forward is committed to expanding the electorate and ensuring everyone’s voice is heard on Election Day,” said House Majority Forward Executive Director Abby Curran Horrell. “We must fight against those who shamelessly attempt to disenfranchise voters and look forward to playing a key role in empowering communities across the country.”

The latest initiative comes after President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign last month launched a $25 million series of ads targeted at seven critical battleground states, with a focus on Hispanic and African American media outlets.

Biden’s Billion-Dollar Ad Investment

That campaign will run for 16 weeks across national cable networks, as well as on digital and connected TV, according to the announcement, including in the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

It will also run a targeted track of advertising focused on Hispanic voters in Florida, campaign officials said.

“The buy includes both the largest and earliest media buy for a reelection campaign into constituency media ever, as well as the largest overall buy for a reelection campaign at this point in time ever, ensuring that President Biden’s message is heard throughout this year’s Republican primary,” the campaign said in a statement.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden-Harris 2024 campaign manager, said the multi-million dollar ad investment “ensures that the President’s message reaches all Americans where they receive their news, and sends a clear sign that we are investing in an aggressive, meaningful, and effective paid media strategy.”

“While Republicans duke it out in Milwaukee over their divisive and unpopular agenda, President Biden is amplifying his winning message and leadership as a president for all Americans,” Ms. Rodriguez added.

Trump Still Leading in GOP Race

Separately, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) launched a string of mobile billboard campaigns in Wisconsin ahead of the first Republican primary debate.

The latest spending spree from Democrats comes as a decent Wall Street Journal poll found an overwhelming number of American voters believe President Biden, 80, is too old to run for a second term in office.

The poll was based on a telephone and text-to-web survey of 1,500 registered voters and conducted between Aug. 24–30. It has a margin of error of plus/minus 3.6 percentage points.

It found that 73 percent of respondents feel President Biden is too old to seek a second term, compared with 47 percent of voters who said the same of the 77-year-old former President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, 57 percent of voters disapprove of how President Biden is handling his job, the poll found.

A separate CNN/SSRS poll shows that President Trump continues to remain the top choice for the Republican Party nomination, outpacing rivals including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

President Trump, who is facing a string of charges stemming from multiple lawsuits, including efforts to challenge the 2020 election and his handling of classified information, has vowed to remain in the 2024 presidential race regardless of the outcome.