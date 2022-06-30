WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico.
The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the decision and was joined by fellow conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh as well as the court’s three liberal justices — Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office in January 2021. But lower courts ordered it reinstated in response to a lawsuit from Republican-led Texas and Missouri. The current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than did the Trump administration.
The heart of the legal fight was about whether immigration authorities, with far less detention capacity than needed, had to send people to Mexico or whether they had the discretion under federal law to release asylum-seekers into the United States while they awaited their hearings.
About 70,000 people were enrolled in the program, formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols, after President Donald Trump launched it in 2019 and made it a centerpiece of efforts to deter asylum-seekers.
After Biden’s suspension of the program, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ended it in June 2021. In October, the department produced additional justifications for the policy’s demise, to no avail in the courts.
The program resumed in December, but barely 3,000 migrants had enrolled by the end of March, during a period when authorities stopped migrants about 700,000 times at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Democratic-led states and progressive groups were on the administration’s side. Republican-run states and conservative groups sided with Texas and Missouri.
The case is Biden v. Texas, 21-954.
Too disgusted to say more.
Just when we thought the court was doing good… THEY GO and do something this treasonous…
You have to wonder how the minds of these Justices work. I guess they had to give the Liberals one since they handed down several good opinions. But this should have been common sense—and this decision makes no sense.
Just a Checkered flag to waive in more illegals. I thought the job of Supreme Court justices was to enforce the law, not enable the law breakers? Last I heard it was illegal to enter the country ILLEGALLY. Just write them all a blank check to totally clean out our treasury and handcuff our law enforcers. Sad day indeed when the rights of foreigners are placed above the rights of citizens to privacy, security and safety in their own border homes and now internal cities, where the borders like the laws are no longer defined and the very guts of the country become ripped open to the infection of illegal drugs and crime. Someone already packed the court, with Biden’s Brains and Hunter’s addictions.
My thoughts exactly. IF WE HAVE NO Border, we have no country!
thats bs these idiot judges cant see that we are being invaded?
we can not take care of our own citizens and veterans and the left wing commies are flooding the nation with more dependents who
can offer nothing to the nation but baggage.
you should be ashamed of yourselves for you destruction of america.
The common thread between these two (2) clowns is their Bush connection. Anything that the Bush’s touch contaminates the result. Liberal is in their DNA. Bush (’43) is now doing fundraising for Liz Cheney’s election in Wyoming. Thanks to Trump, he upended the Bush (Liberal) dynasty by stopping the establishment candidate Jeb Bush. What a marvelous feat! These justices, Robert’s and Kavanaugh were appointed to the Supreme Court by Bush ’41 and Bush ’43 respectively. President Trump delivered on all matters making the Republic stronger and improving the quality of life for all Americans. Ending the “Remain in Mexico” process by this Supreme Court leaves us all vulnerable to a stronger drug trade, higher crime in our communities, a greater reliance on the Welfare State to support them and many more reasons. This decision violates common sense and makes us weaker as a sovereign country. These two (2) Justices are weak sisters and much too addicted to media attention. Did we waste a Republican nomination on Brett Kavanaugh? Who really picked Kavanaugh?
I agree with you about Bush/Cheney.
Brett Michael Kavanaugh (/ˈkævənɔː/ KA-və-NAW; born February 12, 1965) is an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. He was nominated by President Donald Trump on July 9, 2018, and has served since October 6, 2018.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brett_Kavanaugh
John Roberts was appointed by George W. Bush. He’s been in office since 2005.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Roberts
Did we waste a Republican nomination on Brett Kavanaugh? Who really picked Kavanaugh?
I’ve been disappointed with Kavanaugh sometimes too, and I am very disappointed over this border ruling. However, he just voted my way on abortion, the EPA, guns, prayer (coach) and religious liberty (Maine) so my answer is no, we did not waste a nomination on Kavanaugh. Your mileage may differ.
Who picked him? I would say Trump definitely picked him from the judges that were recommended to him. Donald Trump would never let someone else make his choice.
Bush wasted a nomination on John Roberts, IMO.
Kavenaugh does seem like trump may have picked the WRONG so-called conservative..
I agree with you except, but as Leonidas pointed out, Kavanaugh was a Trump appointment (good catch, Dude, you beat me to it). And for everything good he does, he has these bewildering sidings against all common sense stands.
I guess Mark Levin was right to question his nomination.
This makes me sick!!!