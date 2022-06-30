The Supreme Court ruled the EPA does not have authority to set standards on climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions for existing power plants.

The 6-3 ruling said that Congress, not the EPA, has that power.

The court’s ruling on the case, West Virginia v. the Environmental Protection Agency, affects the federal government’s authority to set standards for planet-warming pollutants like carbon dioxide.

The decision could have a major impact on the Biden administration’s agenda to combat climate change.

Supreme Court deals Biden climate agenda serious blow with EPA decision

The Supreme Court dealt a significant blow to the Biden administration’s climate change agenda, ruling Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot pass sweeping regulations that could overhaul entire industries without additional congressional approval.

The 6-3 decision limits how far the executive branch can go in forcing new environmental regulations on its own.

“Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible ‘solution to the crisis of the day,’” Chief Justice John Roberts said in the Court’s opinion. “But it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme in Section 111(d). A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body.”

