The Supreme Court ruled the EPA does not have authority to set standards on climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions for existing power plants.
The 6-3 ruling said that Congress, not the EPA, has that power.
The court’s ruling on the case, West Virginia v. the Environmental Protection Agency, affects the federal government’s authority to set standards for planet-warming pollutants like carbon dioxide.
The decision could have a major impact on the Biden administration’s agenda to combat climate change.
– Read more at CNBC
Supreme Court deals Biden climate agenda serious blow with EPA decision
The Supreme Court dealt a significant blow to the Biden administration’s climate change agenda, ruling Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot pass sweeping regulations that could overhaul entire industries without additional congressional approval.
The 6-3 decision limits how far the executive branch can go in forcing new environmental regulations on its own.
“Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible ‘solution to the crisis of the day,’” Chief Justice John Roberts said in the Court’s opinion. “But it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme in Section 111(d). A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body.”
– Read more at the Fox Business
It’s about time! This is true of many government agencies, the EPA is not alone, HHS is another, more may qualify. They have been given tasks or areas of interest to oversee but the bureaucrats occupying them, like bureaucrats everywhere, think they have been the authority to set standards often not envisioned when the legislation was passed into law. Committees of both houses should have oversight of the agencies they have created set limits, this loosey goosey approach has allowed Presidents to set arbitrary standards through the agencies without review to the intent of the law establishing them. Their job should be that of oversight and compliance with the policies set down by law and not to set the standards themselves.
Pity they couldn’t go further, and order the DISBANDING of the epa.
YAY !!!!!
any thing that the treasonous left goes ballistic over i am fine with.
climate change = hoax = control.
So, can anyone guess who the three Judges were that voted against it? It seems there are two ideologies in this court. The three that seek to empower the current {arty Executive Orders over the ones that seek to empower the Congress who represents the will of THE PEOPLE. Strange how fast things can change when one party loses executinve power and the teams switch sides. This COnservtive court smells a fall change of the political weather this and hopefully keeps doing what it is starting to more consistantly do best. Protecting the power of THE PEOPLE from the power of THE PARTY.
FINALLY!!! Common Sense!!!
Does anyone else, when the Left goes on and on about their war against Climate Change, see a delusional Knight Errant chasing windmills because”… they might be giants?”