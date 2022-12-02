The dismantling of CNN as the Democrats’ leading network could be on the way with layoffs and cutbacks putting the once-dominant media outlet in decline.
CNN began notifying staffers on Wednesday that there would be major layoffs of paid contributors and others “as part of a recalibrated reporting strategy,” according to a memo published by The Hollywood Reporter.
“It will be a difficult time for everyone,” CNN CEO Chris Licht wrote in the memo. “Our people are the heart and soul of this organization. It is incredibly hard to say goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many.”
The cable giant has long been the leading anti-Trump media outlet with a relentless attack on the former president even after he left office. During Trump’s presidency, CNN reveled in being part of the “resistance” and saw its ratings jump.
But lately the network’s ratings have lagged behind Fox News and even MSNBC. Now that’s embarrassing.
The anti-Trump fervor could change with the new owner, Warner Bros. Discovery, whose CEO has indicated he wants more of a balance at the station.
Trump-hating media reporter Brian Stelter, legal reporter Jeffrey Toobin and left-leaning White House correspondent John Harwood have already departed the network and more will be leaving soon.
Licht described the changes as a “gut punch” and said the network would begin informing employees tomorrow of the layoffs.
“Let’s take care of each other this week,” Licht wrote.
The layoffs are not a surprise – they have been planned for months as part of CNN’s effort to restructure and vastly reduce spending.
Most of the network’s leading anchors will not be affected by the cuts yet, according to the New York Times.
But the network plans to slash about $100 million in spending which undoubtedly will affect the news gathering operations.
Licht earlier this year cut CNN’s original programming and documentaries” and killed the cable network’s streaming service after just weeks.
One network insider told Fox News that “morale is as low as it’s ever been” though staffers who are laid off will get severance.
What the “recalibrated reporting strategy” means is unclear, but that could signal CNN will have less paid Democratic talking heads.
CNN is a Democrat Party political party propaganda outlet. Now that the Democat Party does not hold complete power in the government, the non-credible CNN is trying to worm its way out of the swamp that it helped create.
Can Chris Wallace be far behind, in the mass layoff’s of Presidential partiality misguided media moderators? Dad must be spinning in his grave. Rotten worm ridden apples don’t fall far from the tree,,,,,,especially when the broken branches of the tree of CNN is traded for the healthy tree of American liberty. Like most Covid-like Trump derangement syndrome infected liberals, they always succeed better and prosper most when wearing their masks. in Wallace’s case it was masked impartiality. The most glaring CNN corporate surprise is that the losing stockholders have not moved on these people sooner to clean house, where if their news reporting was a newspaper, it would not be fit to line the birdcages of the vultures and cuckoo’s that currently run this company. When morals fall and are low, morale always follows in layoffs and even bankruptcy, well-earned by CNN.
As long as Jim Acosta is at CNN they are lying about giving a damn for their victims.
The problem was CNN, Cable News Network, became overloaded with on camera performers who presented the news with editorial comment, they weren’t the first because all newscasters began slipping it in years ago, so their programming became commentary all the time. A name change is due, Cable Opinion Network or CON!
Or maybe call them Con-Air, where if their aired programs were pulled out of all the worldwide airports they would lose half of what is left of their audiences. And the world might begin to see what the real America of success and fair open debate is really like.
Fire them all and rent out the building!