America’s Founding Fathers crafted our National Charter, the Constitution, with no illusions of the oft quoted but dangerously misguided “inherent goodness” of mankind. Having recently thrown off the despotic yoke of England’s King George III, they were keenly aware of the inevitability of abuses of power by those in high office. Hence, the Constitution was written as their best effort to ensure American Government could effectively function in its proper roles, without allowing any one person or persons to seize uncontested power, which would take the Country right back to tyranny.

From the start, it was understood by the Founders that the greatest potential for such a threat to manifest itself on the new Republic was posed by the judiciary. And almost immediately, their fears began being validated. Examples of such go all the way back to the early 1800s, with efforts by the Nation’s high courts to “reinterpret” (reinvent) the “Commerce Clause” as a means of totally negating the Tenth Amendment of the Bill of Rights. That amendment flatly stipulates that powers not specifically granted to the Federal Government by the Constitution are strictly prohibited to it, thus limiting its ability to wantonly seize total control over “We the People.” Of course this had to change.

Simply stated, the Commerce Clause gives Congress the power “to regulate commerce with foreign nations, among states, and with the Indian tribes.” Rather quickly, courts began claiming the Commerce Clause as a “carte blanche” to totally dominate and control any legislation and/or individual who might be involved in any commercial activity that ever crossed state lines. Eventually, during the Supreme Court activism of the Roosevelt years, that was expanded to give the Government control of any action that even had a mere “potential” to cross state lines.

Other similar over-reaches by the Court have occurred, each with its own track record of devastation to America’s foundations and traditions, including the excruciating twisting and contorting of the First Amendment to ostensibly establish a “wall of separation between Church and State.” That has been invoked as the pretext for the prohibition of even so innocuous a rejoinder as “Merry Christmas!” in public schools, though kids are now pummeled with the Koran along with every perverse precept of the religion of the counterculture.

However, the evil “crown jewel” of judicial activism was inarguably the Supreme Court’s infamous and Constitutionally indefensible “Roe v. Wade” decision of 1973. With it, a handful of “justices” legalized the wanton slaughter of tens of millions of unborn human babies, claiming as their “Constitutional” pretext the “emanations of the umbra” of the Fourteenth Amendment. In simple terms, that translates to the “mists from the shadow.” And with that flimsy excuse, the Supreme Court sanctioned full scale genocide of the unborn!

Thankfully, Roe has since been overturned, allowing States to enact laws protecting the most defenseless and innocent among them. Yet the Pandora’s Box of Roe v. Wade remains wide open, and on too regular of a basis, the demons of judicial over-reach and abuse of official power escape from it. If not forcefully confronted and corrected, the threats we currently see being levied against President Trump will be only the beginning. Ultimately, they pose an existential threat to the freedom and liberty of every decent American who seeks to speak the truth and uphold the law.

The recent avalanche of court cases and contrived accusations against the President represent an ugly and dangerous case in point. None of them involve any interest by those attacking the President to uphold the law or make the streets of America safer for law-abiding citizens. Rather, they are a flagrant effort to prevent a very popular and (if elections were conducted with integrity) unbeatable presidential candidate from running for public office. As such the goal of this offensive is not so much to personally harm President Trump as it is to restrict and trample the ability of all Americans to seek and achieve proper representation of their choosing.

Make no mistake about the dire circumstance in which our Nation now finds itself. Every statute and precept of proper jurisprudence and equality under the law has been flagrantly repudiated. From the list of “judges and prosecutors” who clearly exhibit bias worthy of recusal (though none have), to the phony and manufactured nature of the charges being invented, real law and justice have been totally abandoned. Currently, no wiggle room remains whereby the agenda-driven leftists of the various “courts” can offer the slightest validation of their attempts to destroy President Trump.

Ultimately, it is they who are the real criminals posing a grave danger not only to the President, but to every one of us. Just as a cop who is issued a lethal firearm and authorized to use it for self-defense and to protect others, can in no way excuse wielding that weapon and inflicting harm out of personal animosity, the “legal” system cannot be allowed to deprive innocent citizens of life, liberty, and property without due process of law. Sadly, that milestone was passed a long time ago.

In a free society, the law provides a framework within which all honest and upstanding citizens are able to live, work, and pursue their dreams. Under despotism, the law rapidly degenerates into a weapon, wielded by the powerful to oppress and control the weak. Presently, America teeters dangerously close to that awful precipice.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.