Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened her reelection campaign over the weekend facing about a dozen challengers, including one who jabbed her for holding the kickoff on the anniversary of Amazon’s scrapping of its New York headquarters plans after her criticism.
The progressive darling, who has become a national figure, faced criticism from voters after the Amazon deal fell through, and it’s unclear if she has been able to regain their loyalty heading into the reelection bid in November.
She is being challenged by five Democrats. Eight Republicans are also vying for the seat, though the Republicans face a steep climb in a district that has not elected a member of the GOP since 1990.
One notable Democratic challenger, former CNBC reporter Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, pointed out the incumbent’s campaign event took place about a year after Amazon decided not to build an additional headquarters in New York. The decision came after Ms. Ocasio-Cortez pushed back against the plans, effectively killing more than 100,000 jobs in the New York City area, including part of her district.
On an AOC campaign poster shared on Twitter about her campaign event, Ms. Caruso-Cabrera added the caption: “and celebrating the 1 year anniversary of Amazon NOT opening a headquarters, and a failure to launch 25,000 jobs for Queens!”
The former CNBC reporter posted on social media one of the main reasons she entered the race was Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s torpedoing of the Amazon deal.
“This is a key reason I got into the race against @AOC. Families in the Bronx & Queens need leaders who want to bring jobs, not drive them away,” she tweeted.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has recently spent time on the campaign trail, traveling to support self-declared democratic socialist Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent.
But she told The Washington Times she works her “butt off” for her own constituents in New York’s 14th Congressional District, which encompasses part of the Bronx and Queens.
“I’ve attended hundreds of events in my district, hosted them, you know we do a lot of productive legislative work. And ultimately, I don’t believe that I’m entitled to just live in the House. I feel like I have to earn the right,” she said, adding she welcomed the primary challenge.
But she said she believes she still holds strong support in her district, two years after she unseated a member of the Democratic establishment’s leadership, Rep. Joe Crowley, who had served for decades.
Mr. Crowley reportedly did not show up for debates and did not take the primary challenge seriously.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez appears to have learned from his mistakes, downplaying her own time away from her district and in the national spotlight with Mr. Sanders, saying she has traveled with the 2020 Democratic front-runner only three or four times in the past six months.
“They appreciate my honesty and they appreciate that — I work — I outwork everybody to make sure that they have everything that they can ask for,” she said of her voters.
Voters in New York’s 14th Congressional District will vote in the primary on June 23.© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
Occasional Cortex killed the Amazon deal because like a true believing Socialist leader, what she perceives as the useful idiot voters in her district are so much easier to control when out of a job in a position of social dependency upon her and her party, where the words “Self-governing” are forbidden to be spoken aloud in public, lest THE PEOPLE awaken from their socialist slumber and fulfil their American potential. She would much rather launch 25,000 social dependent entitlement Queens than 25,000 jobs for Queens who when they become Self-sufficient no longer need her and her proffered socialist pablum.
“I don’t believe that I’m entitled to just live in the House. I feel like I have to earn the right,”
Sorry Alexandria, but your actions speak louder than you words, and earning anything that which was not taken from another would make you a Republican, not who you really are.
If you want to know what the face of Communism is, look know further than AOC and her mob squad friends. ‘Nuf said.
Don’t look at the face, listen to her words and who she associates with.
Perfect metaphor…undeniably attractive at first glance and appearance alone, but nothing of any lasting worth or value under the facade. Potemkin villages presaged the next era, and our hapless kids lap up the nonsense here.
Good old AOC, who supports the “New Way Forward Act” for the illegal alien trash. When an illegal alien rapes a woman and is then deported, at taxpayer expense we have to pay for the illegal alien to be brought back to our Country. AOC, the Bernie Sanders communist supporter. Hey AOC, go honeymoon with Bernie in Moscow, you communist!!!!!!!!!!
I believe her district has been awakened to her position, and are not in step with it. We can only hope that Ole’ Horseteeth is a flash in the pan, and is retired to being a bartender again.
MABA…Make Alexandria a Bartender Again.
New York 14th already found 12 people more qualified to serve in Congress than this little starlot (intended play on words). It wasn’t difficult- all they needed to do is round up the usual roustabouts the Democrats wake up, dry out and lure into the voting precincts on election day, and 30 percent would have outmatched AOC on experience alone.
“….a district that has not elected a member of the GOP since 1990.” NY is a lost cause, because the people that vote for the likes of an Alexandromeda Ocrazio-Cortex, not to mention that NYC Mayor, to do anything more difficult than ‘Toilet Overflow Watch’ proves they all have a significant “Learning Disability!” The major problem with ALL democrats not recognizing those entire cities are destined for ruin when run by people they elect is, ALL of America SUFFERS that consequence.
With the bulk of the Dem’s fearing the Socialist trend in the party maybe they will torpedo her campaign like they did with Bernie in 2016 and will probably do again in 2020. Crazy doesn’t appear to matter (obviously when you see San Fran Nan and Sleepy Joe) , but a total shift to Communism might scare a lot of the incumbents. We can only hope for the best here…..
The look of stupidity is all over her face. Boston U should be ashamed.
Honestly, Alfred E. Neuman would do a far better job at representing her district that AOC does.