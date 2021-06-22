Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) – who served as White House physician for former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump – is demanding that President Joe Biden take a cognitive test as his speech and lack of mental acuity continue to call into question his ability to preside.
“Throughout Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and his first five months as president, his gaffes have been frequent and very visible,” The Western Journal noted.
This is in addition to the president frequently indicating that he is not allowed to answer press questions – not to mention his inability to accurately read messages on teleprompters – so Jackson sent Biden a letter on Thursday calling him to take a cognitive test to see if he is mentally fit to lead the nation.
“The American people should have absolute confidence in their president,” Jackson told Biden in the letter. “They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of head of state and commander in chief.”
The letter – signed by 13 other GOP lawmakers – was addressed to the current White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, and to Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader,” Jackson insisted. “To achieve this, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately.”
Just take the test already
Biden has dodged numerous requests to have cognitive tests taken because of his numerous gaffes since his 2020 presidential campaign began, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki insisting that he will take one by year’s end, but no definite plans have been solidified.
“Biden does not have the mental capacity – the cognitive ability – to serve as our commander in chief and head of state,” Jackson said last October during a Trump campaign call with reporters, according to The Hill.
And things have only gotten worse, as the president often appears disoriented during speeches, conferences and interviews.
“Just everything that has been going on for the last year and a half … [Biden] doesn’t know what’s going on … where he’s at,” Jackson told The Hill in an interview on Thursday. “He’s very confused all the time.”
When Democrats questioned Trump’s mental capacities while he was in office, he eventually obliged, and Jackson reported that he was in “excellent” cardiac health – despite his junk food diet – and scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on his cognitive test while weighing in at one pound under an “obese” rating.
Double standard
Similar to how the mainstream media continually grilled Trump – as opposed to essentially giving Biden a free pass during his first five months in office – the press has been criticized for avoiding to address Biden’s mental health … after it relentlessly insisted that Trump be tested when serving as president.
“Simple observation shows that if people felt a cognitive test was necessary for Trump, the same test should be much more necessary for Biden, yet the establishment media has subtly implied that Jackson’s letter should not be taken seriously,” the Journal noted.Bottom of Form “Even if you feel that Jackson has a partisan agenda, you have to admit that his service as a physician for presidents of both parties means that his opinion carries at least some weight.”
Lost at sea overseas
Biden’s recent overseas trip was also riddled with gaffes, when he repeatedly mixed up Syria and Libya while speaking at the G-7 Summit.
This was followed by another botch of trying to recite the Declaration of Independence following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin … about a year after he could not recite it and finished it up saying, “you know the thing.”
With these blunders being regular occurrences – and with Jackson’s added pressure – skeptics believe it will be just a matter of time before Biden’s deteriorating mental state is officially diagnosed.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Take a cognitive test? We already know Joe has the onset of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease!
IMO that is why they won’t LET HIM take one!
Throughout Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and his first five months as president, his gaffes have been frequent and very visible,” The Western Journal noted.
As hard as the Liberal Media try to hide it, his mental incompetence is all too obvious.
Joe Biden no longer understands what he is doing. We have elected this damaged individual, now thrust into a position of Presidential power, no longer possessed with the mental skills or a moral background to lead, with nothing left but his damaged psyche and age diminished ability to reason, who has been given all the power in the world to yield and we expect him to behave responsibly? This will not end well as power acquired in deception always destroys first itself.
God seldom gives us the leaders we desire, but always gives us the leaders we deserve. We must have done something terribly wrong to offend him, no doubt beginning with no fault divorce, followed by Roe v Wade, followed by the drugs that lead to the immediate gratifications that in the long term always lead to the death of a nation. Democrats now enjoy the immediate gratification of a deception stolen election. I hope they wallow in the long term destruction of their party.
Democrats were quick to jump in bed for additional voting power with Socialists , Marxists , BLM , Antifa and communists. Now they wonder WHY they no longer Control the Democrat Party. How very stupid.
They may ‘regret’ giving antifa and BLM such power, but they STILL benefit from it.
Remember how Democrats DEMANDED that President Trump be evaluated and even had opinions offered by ‘experts’ on mental and physical health that he was unfit, The View practically had him in a straight jacket! Well, where are they now when a Democrat is in office and showing far more obvious signs of incapacity? Let’s face it, the democrats offered a slate of damaged goods for election and enough people were snookered to make sure he was elected. At this point it is qiuite clear that neither the President nor Vice President is capable of carrying out their Constitutional or assigned duties!
AND they did that, even BEFORE HE was inaugurated. LET ALONE afterwards..
That made me want to say, i would LOVE TO SEE the GOP push to mandate EVERYONE IN POLITICIAL OFFICE that is 65 or older, HAS TO DO A YEARLY cognitive test..
I think half the country would like Babbling Biden to “take a mental test”.
The other half needs one, too.
Thing is, when you have such IDIOTS and psychos, RUNNING the medical industry, WOULD THEY SEE WHAT They do themselves, as ‘insane’?? I highly doubt it.
The whole damned administration and all of Congress should be included in that.
Trump’s was open to being fully questioned. Biden has been packaged and the press prevented from asking new questions to this POTUS, but only prepared ones, for which Biden can respond without use of normal cognitive abilities.
The inner circle of Biden has through “deceit, craft or trickery, or at least by means that are dishonest” “interfere(d) with or obstruct one of its lawful governmental functions” by placing a cognitively disabled person as though fully functional.
This may be seemingly slick, but it is also probably a felony violating:
18 U.S. Code § 371 – Conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud United States
Have you noticed EVERYTHING he says or does is pre-scripted including the obedient press who go along with this farce. Everyone including Harris, Schumer, pelosi, and any elected official should be mandated to take one, especially if they are making ANY decisions that affect our health, finances, education, and especially our security and safety. Let’s try to minimize this incompetence and irrational reckless behavior.
Under no circumstances would Biden’s inner circle be eligible for the Presidency. Whether it be Jill Biden alone (most unlikely able to pull it off alone), just a few individuals with Jill Biden’s assistance if not membership or a more complex structure, this is not what the electorate was offered during the campaign of 2020.
Are you willing to allow this group: “(T)o conspire to defraud the United States means primarily to cheat the Government out of property or money, but it also means to interfere with or obstruct one of its lawful governmental functions by deceit, craft or trickery, or at least by means that are dishonest”(?)
Chief Justice Taft in Hammerschmidt v. United States, 265 U.S. 182 (1924) found such the very essence of such fraud.