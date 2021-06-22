Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) – who served as White House physician for former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump – is demanding that President Joe Biden take a cognitive test as his speech and lack of mental acuity continue to call into question his ability to preside.

“Throughout Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and his first five months as president, his gaffes have been frequent and very visible,” The Western Journal noted.

This is in addition to the president frequently indicating that he is not allowed to answer press questions – not to mention his inability to accurately read messages on teleprompters – so Jackson sent Biden a letter on Thursday calling him to take a cognitive test to see if he is mentally fit to lead the nation.

“The American people should have absolute confidence in their president,” Jackson told Biden in the letter. “They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of head of state and commander in chief.”

The letter – signed by 13 other GOP lawmakers – was addressed to the current White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, and to Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader,” Jackson insisted. “To achieve this, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately.”

Just take the test already

Biden has dodged numerous requests to have cognitive tests taken because of his numerous gaffes since his 2020 presidential campaign began, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki insisting that he will take one by year’s end, but no definite plans have been solidified.

“Biden does not have the mental capacity – the cognitive ability – to serve as our commander in chief and head of state,” Jackson said last October during a Trump campaign call with reporters, according to The Hill.

And things have only gotten worse, as the president often appears disoriented during speeches, conferences and interviews.

“Just everything that has been going on for the last year and a half … [Biden] doesn’t know what’s going on … where he’s at,” Jackson told The Hill in an interview on Thursday. “He’s very confused all the time.”

When Democrats questioned Trump’s mental capacities while he was in office, he eventually obliged, and Jackson reported that he was in “excellent” cardiac health – despite his junk food diet – and scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on his cognitive test while weighing in at one pound under an “obese” rating.

Double standard

Similar to how the mainstream media continually grilled Trump – as opposed to essentially giving Biden a free pass during his first five months in office – the press has been criticized for avoiding to address Biden’s mental health … after it relentlessly insisted that Trump be tested when serving as president.

“Simple observation shows that if people felt a cognitive test was necessary for Trump, the same test should be much more necessary for Biden, yet the establishment media has subtly implied that Jackson’s letter should not be taken seriously,” the Journal noted.Bottom of Form “Even if you feel that Jackson has a partisan agenda, you have to admit that his service as a physician for presidents of both parties means that his opinion carries at least some weight.”

Lost at sea overseas

Biden’s recent overseas trip was also riddled with gaffes, when he repeatedly mixed up Syria and Libya while speaking at the G-7 Summit.

This was followed by another botch of trying to recite the Declaration of Independence following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin … about a year after he could not recite it and finished it up saying, “you know the thing.”

With these blunders being regular occurrences – and with Jackson’s added pressure – skeptics believe it will be just a matter of time before Biden’s deteriorating mental state is officially diagnosed.

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.