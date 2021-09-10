Republican governors and other lawmakers blasted President Biden on Thursday after he announced a nationwide vaccinate-or-test requirement for businesses with at least 100 employees — an edict that could affect two-thirds of American workers.

In remarks from the White House, the president said the Labor Department will force those businesses to require staffers to get inoculated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly for the disease. Businesses that don’t follow the new rule will be subject to hefty fines.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem fired the first rhetorical shot on Twitter, writing before Biden spoke: “South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court.”

Here is some of the reaction from governors:

Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses. I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda. Texas is already working to halt this power grab.https://t.co/TwoQMhDxoM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 9, 2021

Nebraska's @GovRicketts on Biden's workplace vaccine mandate: "The president's forgotten we live in America. He thinks we live in the Soviet Union." "Nebraska will push back, fight back with any tool we can find against this huge and stunning overreach of federal power." pic.twitter.com/mXOojKzR8s — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) September 10, 2021

This is ridiculous and unenforceable. If there was ever a case for the 25th Amendment…https://t.co/yibulJ298Z#25thAmendment #akgov #Alaska — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) September 10, 2021

The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 9, 2021

Once again, @POTUS has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Read my full statement below. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/9BNbvenVEJ — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) September 9, 2021

I have asked the Attorney General to stand prepared to take all actions to oppose this administration’s unconstitutional overreach of executive power. It has no place in America. Not now, and not ever. — Governor Mark Gordon (@GovernorGordon) September 9, 2021