Republican governors and other lawmakers blasted President Biden on Thursday after he announced a nationwide vaccinate-or-test requirement for businesses with at least 100 employees — an edict that could affect two-thirds of American workers.
In remarks from the White House, the president said the Labor Department will force those businesses to require staffers to get inoculated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly for the disease. Businesses that don’t follow the new rule will be subject to hefty fines.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem fired the first rhetorical shot on Twitter, writing before Biden spoke: “South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court.”
– Read more at the NY Post
Here is some of the reaction from governors:
South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court.
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 9, 2021
Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses.
I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda.
Texas is already working to halt this power grab.https://t.co/TwoQMhDxoM
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 9, 2021
Nebraska's @GovRicketts on Biden's workplace vaccine mandate:
"The president's forgotten we live in America. He thinks we live in the Soviet Union."
"Nebraska will push back, fight back with any tool we can find against this huge and stunning overreach of federal power." pic.twitter.com/mXOojKzR8s
— Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) September 10, 2021
This is ridiculous and unenforceable. If there was ever a case for the 25th Amendment…https://t.co/yibulJ298Z#25thAmendment #akgov #Alaska
— Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) September 10, 2021
The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants.
— Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 9, 2021
Once again, @POTUS has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Read my full statement below. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/9BNbvenVEJ
— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) September 9, 2021
I have asked the Attorney General to stand prepared to take all actions to oppose this administration’s unconstitutional overreach of executive power. It has no place in America. Not now, and not ever.
— Governor Mark Gordon (@GovernorGordon) September 9, 2021
No Thanks – I prefer to remain a human being as God created us. Calling this ‘experimental mRNA genetic modification therapy’ a vaccine is a perfect example of government and media indoctrination. Repeat a lie over and over again until the false premise is accepted as factual…
Tell him what he can do with it—it is unconstitutional anyway.
Impeach Biden
That’s the thing. WE KEEP seeing ‘gop saying XYZ” about biden, but WHERE THE HELL are the charges for treason? Where are the articles of impeachment?!
TALK is cheep.. Actions matter.
Oh ther are several things I could say that he could do with it, but are unprintable. How about he can just go pound sand?
The alleged “president” has exceeded his “presidential authority” by a huge margin. His puppetmasters are using him as the dummy he is to install a brutal totalitarian communist dictatorship. All real America’s who value their rights will naturally “rebel” and work to oppose this unconstitutional power grab with all of their might and courageously defeat the evil plan.
God bless America.
May our Lord deal harshly with our domestic enemies.
Thing is, who will REIGN HIM IN? The scotus? LIke he cares what they say (SEE the recent ruling on his eviction moratorium).
The Dept of INJUSTICE.. ITS RAN BY his biggest shill.
The FBI, They’re more useless, than a roll of wet toilet paper…
“Destroy thou them, O God; let them fall by their own counsels; cast them out in the multitude of their transgressions; for they have rebelled against thee. But let all those that put their trust in thee rejoice: let them ever shout for joy, because thou dependent them: let them also that love thy name be joyful in thee. For thou, Lord, wilt bless the righteous; with favour wilt thou compass him as with a shield.” Psalm 5:10-12
Amen.
Liberals should be happy Republicans are not vaccinated. They don’t think we should exist or have a voice. Every time I consider taking the vaccine a dumbocrat opens it’s mouth and hatred comes out.
Isn’t “The Sniffer” the greatest?????? (sniffer)
This is blowing smoke. He knows it won’t be done, he is using it as a ploy to blame the continuation of Covid on Republicans. To say, “See? They fought me. If they had only done what I want, Covid would have been eradicated.”
Never mind that effective, inexpensive treatments have been quashed. Never mind that Covid marches on even in countries with close to 100% vax or close to 100% lockdown.
What is the next step? Badges on the clothes of those who aren’t vaccinated? Or maybe they’ll just be shipped off to interment camps to ‘protect’ the rest of the population.
If the vaccine is so darn good then it shouldn’t matter to those who have gotten it if someone decides not to get it. If it isn’t all that effective then what is the point? Logic clearly is missing in the Biden administration.