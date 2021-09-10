Republican governors and other lawmakers blasted President Biden on Thursday after he announced a nationwide vaccinate-or-test requirement for businesses with at least 100 employees — an edict that could affect two-thirds of American workers.

In remarks from the White House, the president said the Labor Department will force those businesses to require staffers to get inoculated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly for the disease. Businesses that don’t follow the new rule will be subject to hefty fines.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem fired the first rhetorical shot on Twitter, writing before Biden spoke: “South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court.”

– Read more at the NY Post

—————————–

Here is some of the reaction from governors:

Rating: 4.1/5. From 13 votes.
Please wait...