AOC isn’t alone in thinking she should’ve gotten more than 96 seconds at the Democratic National Convention.

President Barack Obama, the biggest party heavyweight of them all, says Democrats made a mistake by not giving a more prominent platform to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

“She speaks to a broad section of young people who are interested in what she has to say, even if they don’t agree with everything she says,” Obama told Vanity Fair. “You give her a platform.”

“New blood is always good,” the ex-prez added.

Obama actually overestimated the time slot given to AOC, saying she “only got, what three minutes or five minutes?” In reality, DNC organizers allotted just one minute to the party’s brightest star on social media but she went about 36 seconds over that limit.

The popular former president weighed in as AOC has come under attack by moderate fellow Democrats in a round of post-election finger-pointing.

Democrats succeeded in ousting President Trump but surprisingly lost seats in the House of Representatives and failed, for now, to retake the Senate as most pollsters predicted.

They accuse the progressive firebrand of turning off middle-of-the-road voters by pushing an agenda including #DefundThePolice and Medicare for All.

Obama, who is famous for seeking to build consensus even with Republicans, agreed that some slogans are not productive.

“You lost a big audience the minute you say it,” Obama said, “which makes it a lot less likely that you’re actually going to get the changes you want done.”

