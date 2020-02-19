Barack Obama, ex-prez, took to Twitter to try and claim that today’s great economy is due to his 11-year-old policy — suggesting, laughably, his White House is owed a big ol’ thank you from President Donald Trump, from the world of business and from Joe Q. Taxpayer and Jane Q. Consumer.

Sorry, Mr. Obama, but to coin one of your own phrases: You didn’t build that.

You didn’t build the economy America is now cheering. If memory serves, and it does, you built the economy that earned you the monicker, “Food Stamp President.”

Obama tweeted: “Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history.”

That’s such an odd spin of historical truths — not that Obama signed the act, but rather that he’s trying to suggest a) today’s Trump economy is due to an 11-year-old policy and b) that his White House administration contributed anything positive at all to the economy. Under Obama, joblessness soared into double digits; under Obama, America was told to get used to the dismal national growth — that it was the new normal. Under Obama, regulatory costs soared, the free market shuddered, the business world lost complete confidence and left the United States, consumers stopped buying.

Trump came in, slashed regulations, cut taxes, enticed businesses to stay — or come back — and sent out a clear pro-growth, pro-entrepreneurship, pro-business message that resonated with the markets.

Americans are back to work; they’re back to buying. They’re buying their own food, rather than relying on food stamps.

Trump didn’t take kindly to Obama’s tweet.

He wrote, in one of his own: “Did you see the latest con job? President Obama is now trying to take credit for the Economic Boom taking place under the Trump Administration.”

Trump went on — but you get the picture.

And it’s a picture that looks like this: Obama is jealous.

Obama is jealous because Trump has a bigger economic boom than his administration.

Obama is jealous because he failed, where Trump succeeded.

What’s more — Democrats are panicking because they’re headed into November with no candidate to speak of, and a booming economy. So they’re relying on has-beens like Obama to come forward to chip away at the truths about today’s fine economy.

But that attack isn’t working.

Obama comes off as — jealous.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley. Listen to her podcast “Bold and Blunt” by clicking HERE. And never miss her column; subscribe to her newsletter by clicking HERE.

