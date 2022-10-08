Police on Friday identified four women who allegedly dressed in neon green morph suits and are wanted for attacking two teenagers on a subway train in New York City.

The four women were allegedly part of a gang of nine suspects who were caught on video attacking two 19-year-old victims who were waiting for a train in Times Square around 2 a.m. Sunday, the NYPD confirmed to UPI. The video was first posted to Reddit by a user under the name RoBoyJones.

The women can be seen in the video throwing punches and shoving the teens to the ground as one spins around a subway pole to kick one of the teens in the chest.

The NYPD identified the four suspects as Darian Peguero, 26, Ciante Alston, 26, Mairam Issouf, 26, and Emily Soto, 34, who are all residents of the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens. The other five suspects have not yet been identified.

Each of the four suspects has an extensive criminal history, with Peguero leading with nine prior arrests. Alston has been arrested three times, Soto has been arrested twice and Issouf has been arrested one previous time.

Police said the encounter began after an accidental bump on the subway platform shortly after the green gang, a group of TikTok performers, had just finished filming a video in Times Square. A TikTok video reviewed by UPI appears to shows the group in Times Square before the attack.

During the attack, the victims — who have not been named — were robbed of a cellphone and a purse that contained one of the victim’s IDs, police said.

“My daughter is a tiny little girl and so is her friend and some of these women were three times their size. They were big women,” the mom of one of the victims told the New York Daily News.

“Thankfully my daughter is here. It could have been so much worse. These people belong in cages.”

The mother told the New York Post that her daughter was celebrating her 19th birthday when the attack sent her to the hospital.

“This is how she spent her 19th birthday,” the mother said. “I hope they get what they deserve and then some because it’s disgusting.”

People with information about the suspects are urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

