Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday defended choosing his brother to serve as a deputy NYPD commissioner, saying he needs someone he can trust to protect him — including from potential threats by white supremacists.

During an appearance on CNN, the new mayor revealed that his younger brother, former NYPD cop Bernard Adams, will be tasked with protecting his safety.

“Let me be clear on this: My brother is qualified for the position. Number one, he will be in charge of my security, which is extremely important to me at a time when we see an increase in white supremacy and hate crimes,” the Big Apple’s second black mayor said on “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper when pressed about nepotism and ethics concerns over the appointment.

– Read more at the NY Post

The video begins with vaccine mandates. Adams addresses his newly found support for non-citizens voting at the 4:15 mark. The section on nepotism begins at 6:44. At the 8:10 mark he discusses naming an unindicted co-conspirator in a federal corruption trial to be his deputy mayor.