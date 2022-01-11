Misinformation Spreader! A.F. Branco | Jan 11, 2022 | Cartoons | 4 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 4 votes. Please wait... Share:
What happens to a liberal democrat Supreme Court justice when they lies to America? Nothing!!!!!!
It’s a rule of thumb that courts are concerned with the FACTS in a case—so you would think that would certainly carry over to the SUPREME COURT.
Maybe that’s just too logical.
Stop with the misinformation spiel it is just plain lies and nothing else. Liars come in all forms including supreme court justices.
“many people are living in fear based on the media misrepresentation of omicron strength and the number of covid hospitalizations and deaths.”
#1. This treasonous, dishonest, socialist Democrat Party has to keep the pandemic panic alive and well until at least after the November midterm elections, in order to again manipulate the elections in the treasonous, dishonest, socialist Democrat Party’s favor.
#2. NOTHING… NOTHING that is said by this treasonous, dishonest, socialist Democrat Party can be trusted as truthful, honest or factual.
#3. This traitorous, dishonest, destructive, socialist Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.