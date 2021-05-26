Manhattan’s district attorney has convened a special grand jury that will determine whether former President Donald Trump should be indicted for charges related to his business dealings, according to news reports.

The Washington Post, CBS News and ABC News reported that District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s investigation has moved to the grand jury stage after two years of investigation.

The grand jury was convened recently and will sit three days a week for six months.

The grand jury could indict Trump, other company executives or the business itself if prosecutors present the panel with criminal charges. The move indicates that Vance has reason to suspect criminal behavior by someone in the Trump Organization or Trump himself, experts say.

Vance’s investigation is looking at Trump’s business practices prior to his 2016 election and prosecutors have looked at whether his company manipulated the value of some of his real estate properties to defraud banks and insurance companies.

Tax fraud through the valuation of assets is another area of investigation, along with the compensation of top Trump Organization executives, the Post reported.

Witnesses who could appear before the grand jury have been contacted in recent weeks.

Vance began investigating the Trump Organization after congressional testimony in 2019 from Michael Cohen, who at one time was Trump’s personal attorney.

The grand jury is expected to hear several cases, not just the details of the Trump investigation. The panel’s term is reportedly longer than the usual New York state grand-jury assignment.

Trump, still barred from his social media accounts due to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, wrote on his blog Tuesday and called the grand jury “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in American history.”

“This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the presidential election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors,” he wrote.

