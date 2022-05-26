Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reportedly received communion during Sunday mass in Georgetown after being denied by her own archbishop in San Francisco.
Indeed, Pelosi reportedly took Holy Communion at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown.
As previously reported by Human Events News, Archbishop of San Francisco Salvatore Cordileone denied Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion at a Friday mass in San Francisco due to the “grave evil she is perpetrating” by her public pro-abortion stance.
The dioceses of Washington D.C. and San Francisco are under the direction of two different bishops, which allows Pelosi to continue receiving communion in cities outside of San Francisco and others imposing a ban on her participating in the practice, the Daily Caller reports.
The Georgetown church’s pastor Father Kevin Gillespie said in 2021 that he would continue giving Biden communion despite his pro-abortion stance.
“Everyone is welcome,” he said. “He’s a man of faith, and I would give Communion to him like any other Catholic coming up for the Eucharist.”
You may be slick here on Earth, Nancy, but you will skid to an abrupt halt on the other side.
Allowing Pelosi and Biden to partake of the holy sacraments is the pure definition of “Casting your Pearls before swine.” You never put holy or sacred things in an unclean house, an unclean body, or an unclean mind. I would not be surprised that after she took the sacraments the Priest had to tie her to the bed as her head spinned 360 degrees while vomiting up volumes of pea soup.
“Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reportedly received communion during Sunday mass in Georgetown after being denied by her own archbishop in San Francisco.”
One can not insult and defy God and get away with it.
1 Corinthians 5:11-13
“you must not associate with anyone who claims to be a brother or sister but is sexually immoral or greedy, an idolater or slanderer, a drunkard or swindler. Do not even eat with such people.
12 What business is it of mine to judge those outside the church? Are you not to judge those inside? 13 God will judge those outside.
“Expel the wicked person from among you.”
Its apparent That the Cathol lic elite Follow or believe that the catholic Religion is under different rules and not The Same no matter where a person happens to be. I believe that the Cathlic Religion rules are the Same no matter where you go, except For Nancy Plosin and Democrat President Joe Biden, The Church elite Will make an execption.