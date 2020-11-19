The lockdown hammer landed hard on California and several other states Monday. At one time it seemed absurd to think government officials’ pandemic orders were a dry run for future attempts to confine and subjugate the country to mitigate global warming. It’s time we rethink that.
Observant and cunning politicians have gone to school since March and are now likely convinced they can use the pretext of a climate emergency to control Americans and break the back of capitalism. No, we’re not likely to see the open-ended lockdowns we’re enduring during the coronavirus outbreak. Those would be too obvious. Politicians can be sneaky sorts so we expect something more subtle and incremental.
Numerous governors throughout the country have reinstated safety precautions in recent weeks to try to combat the rapid spike in coronavirus cases weeks before large family gatherings and holiday getaway trips are slated to take place.
More than 11 million cases have been reported in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic started, as Americans prepare to observe upcoming holidays. The holidays themselves draw even more concern among public officials who fear large gatherings may exacerbate the current health situation in the country.
In the spring, we listened to public health experts and saved thousands of lives together.
I am personally asking each and every one of you to channel that same energy and do everything in your power to protect our communities from this virus and save lives again.
We are extending our statewide mask ordinance until Friday, December 11, but there are also some notable areas where we are relaxing some of our current regulations. https://t.co/cRcT2nCb5u @ALPublicHealth #TogetherAL #alpolitics 3/8 pic.twitter.com/2xKMPPRqA4
Gretchen, did your husband ever get his boat launched? Where did you get your hair done when you had the beauty shops closed. I think you should stay in your house permanently, with your mask on.
Considering it’s the biggest government power grab in the history of our former Republic, I’d say YES!
On another note concerning the Dos Equis Virus Hoax, here is a report directly from the CDC:
Comorbidities:
Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death. The number of deaths with each condition or cause is shown for all deaths and by age groups. For data on comorbidities,
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm?fbclid=IwAR3 wrg3tTKK5-9tOHPGAHWFVO3DfslkJ0KsDEPQpWmPbKtp6EsoVV2Qs1Q#Comorbidities
That means the highly and hysterically circulated approx. 250K deaths is really approximately 15K. As a percentage of population more people died in the US from Polio in the ’50s, there was no lockdown, no mask BS and we put the satellite Explorer 1 into geosynchronous orbit. Of course that was about 7 years after we kicked Hitler and Tojo’s collective butts, were still a free country and the majority of the people were not a bunch of Cultural Marxist pansies.
Maybe, but I think it’s a dry run for martial law.
Absolutely. Why else would a ‘disease’ be political? Why else would only the democrat states be pushing more lockdowns and restrictions while republican states ease restrictions? Why else would they be giving us ‘free’ testing?
President Trump has taken ‘global war’ off the schedule so the globalists are pivoting to ‘global pandemic’ in order to usher in their ‘economic reset’. The federal reserve system is near collapse and they need a [fake] crisis to transition to ‘virtual currency’ and draconian control over humanity.
Every element of this panic-demic hysteria is based on opinion not science. I hope I never have to hear the word “expert” again. There are no experts.
The ‘lockdowns’ are a test to see how much we will tolerate martial law.
The free covid tests are a ruse to get your DNA.
The free vaccinations are, well, I can only guess what they are.
It’s just a dry run for Democrat Dictatorship (don’t laugh).