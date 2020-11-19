The lockdown hammer landed hard on California and several other states Monday. At one time it seemed absurd to think government officials’ pandemic orders were a dry run for future attempts to confine and subjugate the country to mitigate global warming. It’s time we rethink that.

Observant and cunning politicians have gone to school since March and are now likely convinced they can use the pretext of a climate emergency to control Americans and break the back of capitalism. No, we’re not likely to see the open-ended lockdowns we’re enduring during the coronavirus outbreak. Those would be too obvious. Politicians can be sneaky sorts so we expect something more subtle and incremental.

Numerous governors throughout the country have reinstated safety precautions in recent weeks to try to combat the rapid spike in coronavirus cases weeks before large family gatherings and holiday getaway trips are slated to take place.

More than 11 million cases have been reported in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic started, as Americans prepare to observe upcoming holidays. The holidays themselves draw even more concern among public officials who fear large gatherings may exacerbate the current health situation in the country.

In the spring, we listened to public health experts and saved thousands of lives together. I am personally asking each and every one of you to channel that same energy and do everything in your power to protect our communities from this virus and save lives again. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 16, 2020

We are extending our statewide mask ordinance until Friday, December 11, but there are also some notable areas where we are relaxing some of our current regulations. https://t.co/cRcT2nCb5u @ALPublicHealth #TogetherAL #alpolitics 3/8 pic.twitter.com/2xKMPPRqA4 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) November 5, 2020