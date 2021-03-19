WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school district is paying $325,000 to a former New Jersey teacher who claimed she was forced to digitally edit a Donald Trump T-shirt worn by a student in a yearbook photo.
The Wall Township school board approved the settlement agreement with Susan Parsons on Tuesday, NJ Advance Media reported. The district made no admission of wrongdoing or liability. The money will be paid by the district’s insurance carrier.
Parsons was the high school’s yearbook adviser when she said a secretary acting on behalf of the principal ordered her in 2017 to remove “Trump Make America Great Again” and make it appear as if the student was wearing a plain navy blue T-shirt.
“That has to go,” the suit alleged Parsons was told.
Parsons, who said she voted for Trump in 2016, said she was made a scapegoat and received death threats. She was suspended with pay after the incident. She claimed she regularly complained about being forced to alter photos.
Parsons will receive about $204,000 and the remainder of the settlement will cover attorney fees, according to the agreement.
The school district reissued the yearbook with the original unaltered photo.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
The communists in the New Jersey school system, altering clothing worn by students. What a disgrace! That communist Principal should be fired.
Hopefully the voters in that village are still educated enough to connect dots and properly reward the originators and supporters of this expensive policy/decision when the opportunity to vote on their retention rolls around
AND What about the STUDENTS who had their photo Doctored up? WILL any of them get reimbursed for seeing their photo edited??
It’s about time. Now fire the AO that directed the photo be changed