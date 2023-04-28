Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley invited Disney to relocate to South Carolina amid Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s long-running dispute with the company to revoke its special legal and economic privileges.

In a post on Twitter Wednesday, the former South Carolina governor toyed with the idea that her home state would happily accept Disney if the company decided to leave Florida.

“We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina!” Haley said.

Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida. We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina! SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either. pic.twitter.com/uf1PWQjGc5 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 26, 2023

In an interview with “America Reports,” Haley said she’d gladly welcome Disney in the Palmetto State if the entertainment giant brought along “billions of dollars” and “hundreds of thousands of jobs.”

“As governor, I took a double-digit unemployment state and turned it into an economic powerhouse,” Haley said. “Businesses were my partners because if you take care of your businesses, you take care of your economy—your economy takes care of the people and everyone wins.”

“South Carolina was a very anti-woke state, it still is, and if Disney would like to move their hundreds of thousands of jobs to South Carolina and bring the billions of dollars with them, I’ll let them know, I’ll be happy to meet them in South Carolina,” she added.

Disney–DeSantis Feud

Haley’s invitation came shortly after Disney sued DeSantis on April 26, accusing his administration of “weaponizing its power to inflict political punishment” on the company for its opposition to the governor’s “Parental Rights in Education” act—or HB 1557—which banned instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools for kindergarten through third grade.

DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, reacted to Disney filing a lawsuit during a press conference in Israel on Thursday, describing it as a political move that lacks merit, while accusing the company of lacking accountability and transparency.

Under DeSantis, Florida has passed legislation that ended special conditions that Disney enjoyed for decades in how it administered the district where Disney World is located, which basically gave the company near-total operational autonomy.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, DeSantis said that the special privileges that had been granted to Disney in how it administered the special district were “not good for the state of Florida.”

“They had no transparency, no accountability, none of that, and that arrangement was not good for the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “We did not think that that should continue, so we now have brought accountability,” he added.

Meanwhile, Haley’s remarks were met with backlash on social media, including by “Never Back Down,” the top super PAC supporting the Florida governor’s expected presidential run.

“Embracing woke corporations and copying Trump’s lame attack at the same time? Someone’s trying really hard to audition for VP!” the grassroots movement posted on Twitter.

Other Twitter users also weighed in on the discussion, with one person posting: Haley is “willing to be woke for the right price.”

Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.

From NTD News