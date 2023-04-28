Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley invited Disney to relocate to South Carolina amid Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s long-running dispute with the company to revoke its special legal and economic privileges.
In a post on Twitter Wednesday, the former South Carolina governor toyed with the idea that her home state would happily accept Disney if the company decided to leave Florida.
“We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina!” Haley said.
Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida.
SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either. pic.twitter.com/uf1PWQjGc5
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 26, 2023
In an interview with “America Reports,” Haley said she’d gladly welcome Disney in the Palmetto State if the entertainment giant brought along “billions of dollars” and “hundreds of thousands of jobs.”
“As governor, I took a double-digit unemployment state and turned it into an economic powerhouse,” Haley said. “Businesses were my partners because if you take care of your businesses, you take care of your economy—your economy takes care of the people and everyone wins.”
“South Carolina was a very anti-woke state, it still is, and if Disney would like to move their hundreds of thousands of jobs to South Carolina and bring the billions of dollars with them, I’ll let them know, I’ll be happy to meet them in South Carolina,” she added.
Disney–DeSantis Feud
Haley’s invitation came shortly after Disney sued DeSantis on April 26, accusing his administration of “weaponizing its power to inflict political punishment” on the company for its opposition to the governor’s “Parental Rights in Education” act—or HB 1557—which banned instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools for kindergarten through third grade.
DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, reacted to Disney filing a lawsuit during a press conference in Israel on Thursday, describing it as a political move that lacks merit, while accusing the company of lacking accountability and transparency.
Under DeSantis, Florida has passed legislation that ended special conditions that Disney enjoyed for decades in how it administered the district where Disney World is located, which basically gave the company near-total operational autonomy.
Speaking to reporters Thursday, DeSantis said that the special privileges that had been granted to Disney in how it administered the special district were “not good for the state of Florida.”
“They had no transparency, no accountability, none of that, and that arrangement was not good for the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “We did not think that that should continue, so we now have brought accountability,” he added.
Meanwhile, Haley’s remarks were met with backlash on social media, including by “Never Back Down,” the top super PAC supporting the Florida governor’s expected presidential run.
“Embracing woke corporations and copying Trump’s lame attack at the same time? Someone’s trying really hard to audition for VP!” the grassroots movement posted on Twitter.
Other Twitter users also weighed in on the discussion, with one person posting: Haley is “willing to be woke for the right price.”
Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.
From NTD News
Judge everyone by the contents of their character.
I don’t think I can trust Haley’s character.
You can hardly accuse or fault Disney for returning to the Florida origins from which it sprang.,,,,,,,A SWAMP!
Even the offer of 70,000 jobs and the tax base that comes with it is not worth making the effort. I’m sure South Carolina has plenty of swampy places already in need of draining where not even the socially damned can dam out their corruption of your kids. It’s not about getting more taxes but keeping our children innocent. Disney gay owner inheritors of a once clean legacy, turned the now redefined “Thriller” theme park, into an emotionally uncontrolled drowning Sorcerer’s Apprentice bucket brigade of moral runaway failures and temptations making it a Small, Small World ineed,,,, and a true Michael Jackson kiddie kingdom reflection of his Never Neverland ranch where you should Never, Never have sent your innocent kids to be alone with him and his “Thriller” perversions when Walt Died and the dark angels took over. Had Walt, the true Sorcerer of innocent fun lived, he would have mopped them up in a New York Minute. What the Hell Haley? Just who wants that next door to turn your innocent kids into Liberal swamp creatures from their black lagoon of government goons? No amount of tax money is worth the loss of a child’s innocence.
I don’t trust Nikki Haley as far as I can throw my house. But having said that, I’d still vote for her over anyone the Demonrats put up.
Same here. She’s done well as a republican, but on this, i just CANNOT SUPPORT HER.
This girl can sparkle sometimes and, at other times, you havet o wonder what in hell is she thinking.
Nikki—Disney can’t just pull up that operation and move it anywhere—there is land mass involved.
Exactly. How long would it take, to eve BUILD A NEW Disney park, let alone move all the attractions, rides, and all their personnel? HELL IS THERE sufficient infrastructure IN NC, to cover all of those new folks moving in (housing, schools etc)?!?
Sorry Nikki. It doesn’t matter if some politically correct “woke” company brings in a billion dollars a day in revenue. Nobody needs a corporation that actively believes in and promotes perversion.
“Embracing woke corporations and copying Trump’s lame attack at the same time? Someone’s trying really hard to audition for VP!”
Exactly, though I don’t believe Trump respects Sukk-ups.
She must be speaking for herself. We don’t want Disney or their corporation and woke **** in SC. We don’t need any more pedophiles in SC.
She is starting to sound like Amnesty Graham!
Well, that pretty much wraps up the Haley campaign. She’s dashed her Presidential credibility even faster than Kamalalla Ding Dong did in 2019….
Wow, that two years dealing with the United Nations must have really screwed up your brains. Did that turn you into a “woke Globalist?
Yes.
Apparently so… Pity.. I used to think very highly of her..
It’s official. Nikki Haley is an idiot.
Nikki just perfectly displayed the difference between Democrats and Republicans.
SC would be a great place for disney so both it and haley can live together in their fantasy