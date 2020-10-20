Fox Sports broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were caught on tape mocking the military jets flying over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fl. The incident occurred on Sunday during the pregame for the Green Bay Packers game against the Buccaneers during Week 6 of the NFL.

At one point during the 14-second clip, one can hear Buck say, “That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!”

“That stuff ain’t happening with [the] Kamala-Biden ticket, I’ll tell you right now,” Aikman adds at the end of the clip.

The two reportedly had no intention of being heard. Considering the fact that Buck is slated to cover other major sporting events including Game 1 of the World Series, it will be interesting to see whether or not he addresses these comments and the reactions audiences are having.

The broadcasters appear to be criticizing the wastefulness behind the flyovers, particularly with regards to not only those tax dollars but also the use of fuel. CNBC has previously noted that these military flyovers carry quite the price tag; however, many of those in support of the practice state that it benefits the military recruitment process.

Criticism of the military flyovers of the Buccaneers-Packers game were also driven by the fact the stadium was not at full capacity due to coronavirus safety restrictions. Essentially, the jets were flying over a stadium with only 25 percent of the stadium’s possible audience.

Both Buck and Aikman have yet to respond to the revelation of their hot mic comments.

