Fox Sports broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were caught on tape mocking the military jets flying over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fl. The incident occurred on Sunday during the pregame for the Green Bay Packers game against the Buccaneers during Week 6 of the NFL.
At one point during the 14-second clip, one can hear Buck say, “That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!”
“That stuff ain’t happening with [the] Kamala-Biden ticket, I’ll tell you right now,” Aikman adds at the end of the clip.
The two reportedly had no intention of being heard. Considering the fact that Buck is slated to cover other major sporting events including Game 1 of the World Series, it will be interesting to see whether or not he addresses these comments and the reactions audiences are having.
The broadcasters appear to be criticizing the wastefulness behind the flyovers, particularly with regards to not only those tax dollars but also the use of fuel. CNBC has previously noted that these military flyovers carry quite the price tag; however, many of those in support of the practice state that it benefits the military recruitment process.
Criticism of the military flyovers of the Buccaneers-Packers game were also driven by the fact the stadium was not at full capacity due to coronavirus safety restrictions. Essentially, the jets were flying over a stadium with only 25 percent of the stadium’s possible audience.
Both Buck and Aikman have yet to respond to the revelation of their hot mic comments.
Troy Aikman is worth 50 Million Dollars, while Joe Buck is worth 15 Million with an annual salary of 6 Million Dollars.
There integrity: Zero
You sit up there in your perch while those fans sit in their seats having gone through the worst year of their lives and just wanted a bit of time to get away and enjoy a sport that has paid you both well, while you sleep in peace God, Trump and those Pilots provided you. They protected the very mansions you live in. Both of you as well as the NFL are utterly despicable and sickening.
Those pilots you make fun of have protected this country and your sport. You never defended anything. You both just disrespected the entire USA and you both need to go, stripped of every dollar you have. Go find a job that pays about thirty thousand a year and live like many hard working Americans do.
You think Harris and Biden are so great. Just wait if they get into office. You will be taxed into oblivion. Kamala is a supporter of abortions and had Delaiden investigated when he exposed Planned Parenthood and the dismembering of infants and selling their precious body parts to the highest bidder.
God, President Trump and the Pilots and Military, Law Enforcement are all that is keeping you safe for the time being. You don’t deserve one thing. How dare you dishonor God, the Flag, the Military, the President and the families of these pilots.
God bless President Trump, and God Bless America!