A total of 353 counties in 29 U.S. states have 1.8 million more registered voters than eligible voting-age citizens, according to an analysis by Judicial Watch.
In addition, eight states, including Alaska, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont, were found to have statewide registered voter totals that exceeded 100 percent of eligible voters, according to the nonprofit government watchdog.
Judicial Watch compared the registration data available for 37 states with the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recently available American Community Survey (ACS) numbers for the period 2014–2018 on a county-by-county basis.
“This new study shows 1.8 million excess, or ‘ghost’ voters, in 353 counties across 29 states,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in a statement announcing the study Oct. 16.
This is an excerpt. Read more at NTD.
All votes must be thrown out and the voters can vote in person at their precincts. With ID of course.
This Mail in Ballot fiasco is rife with fraud which is why they wanted this in the first place. ”
And by the way, where is that scoundrel, New World Order, former president of ours, George Bush Jr. been? Too quiet and never said one word to the president when he was ill with Covid.