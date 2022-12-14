California Governor Gavin Newsom has warned that America’s immigration system is “about to break” unless the Democratic Party takes some “responsibility and ownership” over the issue.
Newsom made the comments during an interview he posted on social media during his visit to the Southern border.
“Just got back from Mexicali, which is on the other side of the border,” said Newsom. “While I had the opportunity to meet with the governor and meet with some international humanitarian leaders, as well as many migrants from Haiti, from Guatemala, and from parts of Mexico that are waiting for their asylum processing right here at the border.”
“So we’re here now on the other side in Calexico,” he continued. “And here just to get an understanding and deep understanding of what the world looks like pre-Title 42. It likely is going to look like in a few weeks post-Title 42.”
At the border today.
CA has invested $1B to humanely support migrant communities & secure our border. We can’t do this alone.@POTUS has proposed real reform that will fix our broken immigration system—but @GOPLeader has done nothing but exploit the situation for political gain pic.twitter.com/aI0vKbpGAt
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 13, 2022
Title 42 refers to a healthcare law first invoked by the Trump administration that allows the Department of Homeland Security to quickly deport migrants back to their home countries without allowing them to begin the asylum process. The policy will expire on December 21st.
Newsom, who previously signed legislation turning California into a sanctuary state for undocumented migrants, also spoke to ABC’s Matt Guttman about the issue where he addresses his concerns about the immigration crisis on his state of California.
“The federal government is sending more and more flights, and more and more buses directly here to California because this state is doing what no other state’s doing and that’s absorbing and protecting and preserving our values and advancing them by doing health care screenings, and taking care of folks, and the more we do, the burden is placed disproportionately on us,” Newsom explained.
“We’re already at capacity and nine of our sites,” he continued. “We can’t continue to fund all of these sites because of the budgetary pressures now being placed on this state and the offsetting issues that I have to address.”
Despite the tough talk, Newsom also took aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for transporting migrants to wealthy Democratic areas such as Martha's Vineyard
Newsom also took a jab at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for paying to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.
“I mean, that’s just comedy and tragedy,” said Newsom. “The fact is, what we’ve got right now is not working, and it’s about to break in a post-42 world unless we take some responsibility and ownership. I’m saying that as a Democrat. I’m not saying that to point fingers. I’m saying that as a father, I’m saying that as someone that feels responsible for being part of the solution, and I’m trying to do my best here.”
The broken Immigration System and the homeless crisis is a direct cause by the Democrats and their corrupt, puppet president.
Newsom, who previously signed legislation turning California into a sanctuary state for homeless undocumented migrants, also spoke to ABC's Matt Guttman about the issue where he addresses his concerns about the immigration crisis on his state of California.
Even the $122 million Oakland is spending is not nearly enough to solve the homelessness crisis, according to the city. The last count, conducted in February, tallied 5,055 unhoused people living in the city — and that’s likely an undercount.
This entire FUBAR situation is and was created by the Democrat Party! Their corrupt puppet president Joe Biden will not even go to our southern border to see what he and his Bidenites have created. Biden stopped the southern border fence construction and now forcing you and me the taxpayers to totally support these multi-million homeless illegal immigrants.
A very important point you didn’t mention Scruffy, Newsom immediately blamed the Repubs for “stonewalling”. Oh the gonnads of this jackass!
Some responsibility?? ALL OF IT falls squarely on their heads!!!
To call this situation appalling is a gross understatement. This full scale invasion is directly the result of the evil Democratic party and their policies of encouragement. The celebration of these criminal trespassers is reprehensible, disgusting and several more adjectives that I’ll keep to myself. We are the only country in the world with actual open borders where anyone can simply walk into the United States and easily disappear.
Newsom, the California Democrat political proctologist who ignored the cancerous, illegal invasion while it slowly grew death within, now proclaims it’s time Democrats cut the mustard and cut out the cancer which is now a size larger than the very state it infected which now looks more like a poverty stricken, morally bankrupt Mexicali Valley than the Formerly prosperous Central or Imperial Valleys of California. Well Gavin,,,as you crawl into the Valley, so the echo returns. Stop your Yodeling, get an eye-opening, and calculate the totaling, of your financially misguided policies. Calling up your national guard troops to secure the border like Texas is a good place to start. If you are counting on Joe Biden for help good luck with that!
AND if this Doesn’t class as a full on invasion, WHAT THE HELL does??!
That immigration assessment is quite the departure from the ‘send me all you can’ attitude on immigration that Newsom has held for years.
I can’t decide if California is finally really reaching the breaking point, or if it’s a subtle attack on biden. Newsom has already said that he will not run for POTUS if biden runs, and this just might be his way of distancing himself from biden and at the same time establishing himself as a Democrat who, while he does support immigration, is also one that does have some sort of limits on it. Since Newsom knows that things are going to get even worse at the border after Title 42 has been eliminated, he might want to at least appear to be one who wants to place limits on illegal immigration so that when things at the border really get crazy, he can say he warned us about it.
I don’t believe that Newsom has quite given up on a run for the White House.
California has been turned into a giant **** hole!
Have you seen that new tv show, La Brea? PITY the whole of LA and San fran, can’t be swallowed up by some of those massive sink holes!!
COMMENTWell Gruesome Newsom what have you done about the illegals in your state which you have turned into a homeless shooting gallery! May I add, all the violent crime and organized group robberies which go unpunished?
You stink Gruesome if you’re thinking of running for president you will lose even with auntie Nancy cheating for you! ♀️
What??? So, according to him, the Feds need to send him more money to handle the influx of illegals HE invited by making Commifornia a sanctuary city!!
He created this problem with his destructive DemonRat policies, now he wants us to bail him out???
What the government needs to fund is a one-way ticket for all of the leftists to the socialist country of their choice. That way they can enjoy the fruits of the distopian socialist paradise they envision right now instead of trashing our country to create one here.
ITS typical of leftists though. WE WANT/Demand XYZ.. BUT you have to pay for it, NOT US!
He must have watched the news one day.
so, this is his “best”?
that’s pathetic
unfortunately, many liberals are too ignorant of it all and would make him TOP PUPPET
Two reasons for this:
1. The llegal alien invasion is about to blow up in Democrat faces.
2. Newsom is running for president and wants to pin the coming disaster on Biden.
How hilarious. The same guy who is poster child for the Sanctuary State/Welfare State is howling about having to take care of some more illegal immigrants! Alas, Californians keeping voting in moonbats like Newsom and Jerry Brown, yet they expect better/different results.
“This is the other Mexico,” Brown said of the United States, which has about 11 million Mexican illegal aliens .
Brown told the crowd at the event that they were welcome in the state regardless of their citizenship.
“You’re all welcome in California today,” he said.”
“A California resident who emigrated to the United States legally pushed back Tuesday after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off on a plan allowing undocumented residents to obtain state IDs.”
California covers the health care costs of illegal aliens under the age of 25 and has done so since 2019. Last month, California became the first state to guarantee free health care to all low-income adult illegal aliens, reportedly conferring coverage to an additional 764,000 people and costing the state $2.7 billion more. This pledge to criminal non-citizens was part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $308 billion operating budget approved by California lawmakers on June 2.