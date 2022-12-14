California Governor Gavin Newsom has warned that America’s immigration system is “about to break” unless the Democratic Party takes some “responsibility and ownership” over the issue.

Newsom made the comments during an interview he posted on social media during his visit to the Southern border.

“Just got back from Mexicali, which is on the other side of the border,” said Newsom. “While I had the opportunity to meet with the governor and meet with some international humanitarian leaders, as well as many migrants from Haiti, from Guatemala, and from parts of Mexico that are waiting for their asylum processing right here at the border.”

“So we’re here now on the other side in Calexico,” he continued. “And here just to get an understanding and deep understanding of what the world looks like pre-Title 42. It likely is going to look like in a few weeks post-Title 42.”

Title 42 refers to a healthcare law first invoked by the Trump administration that allows the Department of Homeland Security to quickly deport migrants back to their home countries without allowing them to begin the asylum process. The policy will expire on December 21st.

Newsom, who previously signed legislation turning California into a sanctuary state for undocumented migrants, also spoke to ABC’s Matt Guttman about the issue where he addresses his concerns about the immigration crisis on his state of California.

“The federal government is sending more and more flights, and more and more buses directly here to California because this state is doing what no other state’s doing and that’s absorbing and protecting and preserving our values and advancing them by doing health care screenings, and taking care of folks, and the more we do, the burden is placed disproportionately on us,” Newsom explained.

“We’re already at capacity and nine of our sites,” he continued. “We can’t continue to fund all of these sites because of the budgetary pressures now being placed on this state and the offsetting issues that I have to address.”

Newsom also took a jab at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for paying to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

“I mean, that’s just comedy and tragedy,” said Newsom. “The fact is, what we’ve got right now is not working, and it’s about to break in a post-42 world unless we take some responsibility and ownership. I’m saying that as a Democrat. I’m not saying that to point fingers. I’m saying that as a father, I’m saying that as someone that feels responsible for being part of the solution, and I’m trying to do my best here.”

